Franklin Regional’s boys and girls cross-country teams swept Greater Latrobe and Derry Area in a WPIAL Division I Section 1 dual-meet Tuesday at Murrysville Community Park.
Franklin Regional defeated Greater Latrobe, 26-29, and Derry Area, 15-50, on the boys side, while the Lady Panthers topped the Lady Wildcats, 27-30, and the Lady Trojans, 15-50.
Greater Latrobe scored a 15-50 victory against Derry Area’s boys, while the Lady Wildcats defeated the Lady Trojans, 15-48.
Dante Frescura led the Wildcats, taking second in 17:59. Drew Kozuch, Matt McCreery, Joseph Hill and David An completed the scoring for the Wildcats, while Koen Fulton and Justin Carlson rounded out the top seven.
Derry Area’s Blake Cecchini placed 16th, finishing at 20:22, while Jake Watson crossed the line in 20th. Also running for the Trojans were Morgan Sobota, Tristan Seger and Jacob Short.
Greater Latrobe’s Lexie Planinsek won the girls’ race in 22:03. Clara Herr finished second, while Hayden Kraynick, Aubrey Cable, McKenna Skatell, Lizzie Planinsek and Daysha Thomas also competed for the varsity squad.
Emma Huber finished 17th for the Lady Trojans in 25:43. Leah Perry, Emilee Steffey, Nicole Enos, Tessa Hayes, Taylor Myers and Abigail Bolen all placed between 18 and 27 for Derry Area.
Greater Latrobe travels to Kiski’s Northmoreland Park for the Tour de Northmoreland at 2:30 p.m., in a team time trial format modeled after the Tour de France. Derry Area’s cross-country teams host Norwin and Penn Trafford Tuesday, 4 p.m. at Derry Area High School.
