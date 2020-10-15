It was another one-goal defeat against Fox Chapel for the Greater Latrobe girls field hockey team.
The Lady Wildcats fell, 2-1, on the road during a WPIAL Class 2A, Division 2 matchup played Wednesday.
Greater Latrobe is now 6-3 in the division, and 6-4 overall. Fox Chapel previously edged the Lady Wildcats, 3-2, on Sept. 23.
After a scoreless first half, Greater Latrobe fell behind, 1-0, midway through the third quarter.
Greater Latrobe’s Lauren Sapp tied the score later in the third quarter to make it a 1-1 game.
However, the Lady Foxes went ahead in the final quarter, 2-1, and held off two late Greater Latrobe penalty corners during the victory.
Marissa Novak tallied seven first-half saves, and Gracie Blycheck made six second-half saves in goal. Greater Latrobe led, 15-14, in shots, but Fox Chapel totaled 10 penalty corners to Greater Latrobe’s nine.
The Lady Wildcats’ junior varsity team also fell, 1-0, on Wednesday.
Valentina Rossi recorded 10 saves. Fox Chapel outshot Greater Latrobe, 11-0, and held a 4-0 advantage in penalty corners.
The Lady Wildcats host section-rival Penn-Trafford, 8 p.m. Wednesday for a varsity-only game at Rossi Field.
Greater Latrobe suffered a 3-0 defeat against the Lady Warriors earlier this season on Sept. 30. Penn-Trafford defeated the Lady Wildcats, 4-0, during last year’s WPIAL Class 2A championship game. The Lady Warriors topped Greater Latrobe, 2-0, in the 2018 WPIAL Class 2A championship game.
(0) comments
