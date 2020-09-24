A late goal in the final seconds allowed Fox Chapel to edge out the Greater Latrobe girls field hockey team, 3-2, during a WPIAL Class 2A, Division 2 contest at Greater Latrobe’s Rossi Field.
Fox Chapel tied the game, 1-1, early in the third quarter and scored a second goal, taking a 2-1 lead with five minutes remaining in the fourth. Lauren Jones scored her second goal of the game one minute later to knot the contest, 2-2.
But Fox Chapel secured the victory, scoring a goal with nine seconds left in the game for the 3-2 win. Jones scored midway through the first period and it was the lone goal for both teams in the first half, as Greater Latrobe held the early advantage before both teams broke out for four goals in the second half.
Marissa Novak made four first-half saves in goal for Greater Latrobe, while Gracie Blycheck stopped four shots in the second half. Fox Chapel outshot Greater Latrobe, 10-9, and the Lady Wildcats had three penalty corners to Fox Chapel’s eight.
Fox Chapel also edged out Greater Latrobe, 1-0, in the junior varsity contest. Valentina Rossi made 11 saves in goal, as Fox Chapel had a 12-2 advantage in shots, as well as a 12-4 lead in penalty corners.
Greater Latrobe (3-1, 3-1) will travel to Norwin, a WPIAL Class 3A, Division 1 school, 3 p.m. Saturday.
