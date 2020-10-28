As head coach Jeff Giordan suspected, it was another defensive girls’ field hockey game.
Two goals.
But it wasn’t like Greater Latrobe didn’t have its chances, particularly in the second half.
Nine shots on goal. Eight penalty-corners to two for Fox Chapel.
It’s just that Fox Chapel goalkeeper Mira Tramontina was up to the task.
And it was the Lady Foxes who had both goals.
Three games decided by a grand total of four goals. This time, after two one-goal games during the regular season, it was host and No. 2 seed Fox Chapel winning, 2-0, against No. 3 Greater Latrobe in Tuesday night’s semifinals of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs.
“It was probably like a tale of two halves,” Giordan indicated. “But, hey, we kept after it the entire time, and that’s all I ever ask out of the kids.”
So, there will be no third consecutive trip to the district championship game. But Giordan knew that, with the addition of two more established programs to the section and classification — Fox Chapel and Upper St. Clair — along with Greater Latrobe and Penn-Trafford, that getting back to the title game might take some more doing this season.
“It was as competitive as I expected it to be. And all three games against them were close,” Giordan noted.
“Some of their girls had the speed advantage and better stick-skills. But we tried to even that out with hustle.
“We were on defense a lot the first half. To be down by only a goal at the half was actually impressive.”
The Lady Wildcats (6-5) managed only three shots on goal in the first half. Still, they were down by only one at halftime with Fox Chapel scoring early — the 9:02-mark — of the second quarter.
“We didn’t have many chances in the first half, but we could’ve easily had at least one goal off of the penalty-corners,” Giordan pointed out. “That’s one of those opportunities where, if the ball goes in, it’s a different game at halftime.”
Greater Latrobe had only three shots on goal in the first half compared to those nine in the second, It’s as if the field was tilted in the Lady Wildcats’ favor throughout the final 20 minutes, but they simply weren’t able to get anything past Tramontina, who stopped all nine of Greater Latrobe’s shots on goal in the second half.
“The second half was totally a different story than the first,” Giordan remarked. “We had a lot of chances on their goalie, but just couldn’t get one in.
“The second half was basically ours. We just couldn’t capitalize on those chances. It’s just a matter of trying to finish, and when those chances don’t go in, it gets even more difficult to come back from.”
After a scoreless third quarter, Fox Chapel scored around the midway point of the fourth. And with senior goalkeepers Marissa Novak and Gracie Blystone keeping Greater Latrobe in it — with three saves in the first half and five in the second, respectively — the Lady Wildcats kept pressuring.
“I was very impressed with how we played the second half,” Giordan commented. “All the chances that we created in the third and fourth quarters was extremely impressive.
“We kept on pushing. Unfortunately, that’s the way the ball bounces sometimes in the sport of field hockey.
“I’m proud of the kids. I give them a ton of credit for playing that well. It’s unfortunate that we weren’t able to score, but if we don’t get those opportunities, we don’t have a chance to win.”
That Greater Latrobe and most of the other teams were able get in a season at all is saying something with coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on the rise once again, just as they were back in the spring. And that is not lost on Giordan.
“We’re fortunate that we were able to play as much as we did,” Giordan concluded. “I’m thankful for that.”
That’s because No. 4 seed Upper St. Clair was forced to forfeit the other playoff semifinal to No. 1 Penn-Trafford over concerns of the virus. That means Penn-Trafford will go for its fourth straight WPIAL title next Monday at Fox Chapel, a site that was determined prior to the start of the playoffs.
