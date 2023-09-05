Taking advantage of ideal weather, the Westmoreland County Old-Timers Baseball League (WCOTL) played three makeup games this past Saturday, Sept. 2, and accordingly completed its 2023 season. The results of these games are as follows.
Senuta Pro-Chiro rallies to edge Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home hosted Senuta Pro-Chiro in a crucial game at Marguerite Field. This contest featured some of the best pitching and defensive play exhibited in the league during the entire season. Senuta spotted Hartman an early 1-0 lead, then took a slim lead of their own into the top of the seventh inning and then staved off a determined Hartman rally in the bottom of the same frame to post a hard-fought 2-1 victory.
The win earned Senuta the league championship. Hartman scored its only run during the bottom of the third inning as Mike Brosewicz reached base on a Senuta infield miscue, moved to third on a single by Randy Wilburn, and subsequently scored on a sacrifice flyout off the bat of Dave Fry.
For the balance of the first six innings, there was no other scoring as the pitchers and defense for both teams dominated the play. Senuta stranded eight runners during these innings and, at the same time, Hartman got at least one batter on in every inning. Senuta’s catcher Jeff Greene critically threw out a Hartman base runner attempting to steal second base during both the fifth and sixth innings. Senuta staged its eventual game-winning rally during the top of the seventh inning. Lead-off batter Trace Bocan first tied the score by striking a home run deep over the outfield fence in left-center. The following batter, Alex Parrish singled. Catcher Greene was then struck by a pitched ball. Both runners advanced a base during an infield put-out. Doug Bailey walked to load the bases. The next batter, Ray Zebly, rolled a slow grounder to second, scoring Parrish. Hartman got two runners on base during the bottom of this last inning around an infield force-out but a running catch by Senuta’s outfielder Mike Gigliotti and a ground out to second base ended this rally and secured the game for Senuta.
Senuta’s offensive effort was led by Bocan and Parrish. Both collected two hits during this contest. As noted earlier, one of Bocan’s hits was a game-tying home run. Wilburn garnered three hits in three at-bats for Hartman. His teammate Greg Bittner chipped in with two hits. Bocan and Ted Geletka performed the pitching for Senuta. Bocan allowed only one unearned run in four innings, while Geletka pitched the final three scoreless final innings to earn the win. Don Shoup and Fry provided the pitching for Hartman. Shoup held Senuta scoreless over the first four innings. Fry was unfortunately saddled with the loss. The win by Senuta advanced their season’s record to 10-3-1 and the league championship. Hartman’s slate for the season fell to 5-9.
Sean Rock Exterminating defeats Dino’s Sports Lounge
The second game was played at Johns Field in New Derry. This contest featured an offensive show. Sean Rock Exterminating took an early lead and then maintained it during the contest in route to a 13-11 win over Dino’s Sports Lounge. Dino’s staged several late-inning rallies but, as indicated by the score, fell a little short in this endeavor.
Sean Rock started the scoring by tallying two runs during the top of first inning on consecutive singles by Chuck Barchfield, Mike Proch, Ron Hixson, and Tom Deichert. The home team, Dino’s, then cut this lead in half by tallying a single run during the bottom of this frame as Tony Castellano scored on an RBI single by John Greenlee. Sean Rock extended its lead to 5-1 during the fourth inning as Barchfield doubled and Ernie Downs followed with a single. Mike Proch drove them both in with an RBI double to left field and subsequently scored on an infield putout. Dino’s again cut into the deficit by scoring two runs during the bottom of this same frame. The home team used a double by Castellano and singles by Bob Elsavage, John Boyle, and Greenlee to plate these runs. This brought the score to 5-3 after four innings in favor of Sean Rock.
Both teams continued scoring during the next two innings. Sean Rock used singles by Bill McCurdy, Joe Rosa, and Mauro and an infield putout off the bat of Downs to tally two runs during the top of the fifth frame, while Dino’s combined consecutive singles by Mark Loutsenheizer, Scott Duchateau, and John Greiner with another double by Castellano to score three runs in the lower half of this inning. This brought the score to 7-6 in favor of Sean Rock. Sean Rock then seemingly put this game out of reach by scoring six runs during the sixth inning. The visitors used singles by eight players — Bob Ankney, Hixson, Deichert, Cliff McBroom, Joe Rosa, Joe Mauro, Downs, and Proch to tally these runs.
Dino’s responded by plating one run during the sixth inning and four more tallies during the seventh frame. Greenlee led off the sixth with a base hit and eventually reached home of an infield putout. During the final inning, Loutsenheizer, Elsavage, and Castellano each singled to score one run. A Sean Rock error in the outfield off the bat of Boyle brought in two more tallies. Subsequent singles by Greenlee and John College brought in a fourth run. At this point, the score was 13-11 in favor of Sean Rock but Dino’s had the bases loaded with two out. Sean Rock’s closer Ankney was, however, able on a strikeout to record the last out and earn the win for his team.
Sean Rock and Dino’s had multiple batting leaders in this game. Mauro and Proch led Sean Rock’s offensive display with three hits in four at-bats and two runs scored. Six of their teammates — namely McBroom, Rosa, Barchfield, Downs, Hixson and Deichert each chipped in with two hits of their own. Proch and Barfield each recorded a double. Castellano clearly led Dino’s offensive effort with four hits in four at-bats, two doubles and three runs scored. His teammate Greenlee collected three hits, while four others — Loutsenheizer, Elsavage, College and Greiner each garnered two hits. Sean Rock used three pitchers during this contest – Downs, Proch and Ankney. Starter Downs was credited with the win; closer Ankeny earned a save. Dino’s employed Boyle, Loutsenheizer and McIlnay as their pitchers. As Dino’s never gained the lead, starter Boyle was saddled with this loss. With the result of this game, Sean Rock advanced its record to 6-8, while Dino’s slate for the season fell to 8-6.
McCabe Funeral Home repels Latrobe Legion
The third game for the WCOTL was played at the Derry Area High School Field. In this contest, McCabe Funeral Home broke open an early tie and coasted home to a 7-3 victory over Latrobe Legion.
The visiting team, the Latrobe Legion, opened the scoring in the first inning by tallying one run as Lou Downey led off with a single to right field, stole second base, and dashed home on a single to left-center by Greg Falat. The visitors made it 2-0 during the second frame as Nick Pilipovich similarly singled to left field, stole second, and reached home on a single to left field by Sidney McCuen. McCabe tied the score by tallying two runs during the bottom of the second inning as Jeff Hickman and Bruce Sedlock opened this inning with singles. After a force-out and a stolen base, Rick Cairnes singled to center field to score both runners.
The Legion retook the lead during the following top of the third inning as Falat and Chuck Dunnigan singled, moving Falat to third. The latter then dashed home on a sacrifice fly-out to left field off the bat of Pilipovich. McCabe promptly responded during the bottom half of this same inning as Russ Zoilko reached first on a Legion infield miscue, stole second and scored on an RBI single by Dave Basile. This tied the score at three runs for each team. The home team then took over the contest, scoring four runs over the next three innings to take a 7-3 lead. During the fourth inning, McCabe’s Sedlock and Tim Donaldson led off with singles. They both moved up a base on an infield putout and subsequently scored on an RBI single to left field by Basile. In the fifth, Manny Navarro and Jeff Simpson reached base on a hit-batsman and free pass, respectively. Sedlock then drove in Navarro with a single to center field. Lastly, during the sixth frame, Zoilko opened with a single, moved to second on a walk to Basile, and scored on an RBI single by Jeff Simpson.
There were several batting leaders for both teams. Bruce Sedlock led McCabe with three hits in three at-bats. His teammate Basile garnered two singles in two official at-bats. For the Legion, Lou Downey had a perfect day, collecting four hits in the same number of at-bats. His teammates McCuen and Falat chipped in with three and two hits, respectively. Sedlock and Jeff Hickman provided the pitching for McCabe. Starter Sedlock was credited with the win; closer Hickman pitched the final three final (scoreless) innings. Downey and Charles McNerney performed the pitching duties for the Legion. Hard-luck Downey was assigned the loss. With the results of this game, McCabe evened its season’s record at 7-7, while the Legion fell to 0-13-1.
With the results of these three games, the 2023 season for the Westmoreland County Old-Timers is now completed. The final standings in the league are as follows:
Team Record
Senuta Pro-Chiro 10-3-1
Bowman Surveying 10-4
Merlin Funeral Home 9-5
Dino’s Sports Lounge 8-6
McCabe Funeral Home 7-7
Sean Rock Exterminating 6-8
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home 5-9
Latrobe Legion 0-13-1
