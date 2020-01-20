A fourth-quarter shutdown on defense carried the way for the Greater Latrobe boys’ basketball team during a 55-50 victory against Albert Gallatin in Saturday’s MLK Weekend Stand Against Violence Showcase at Woodland Hills High School.
Albert Gallatin enjoyed a breakout third quarter, turning a halftime deficit into a six-point lead entering the final eight minutes. The Colonials trailed, 25-23, at the halftime break, but broke loose for 17 points in the third quarter to open a 40-34 lead heading into the fourth.
However, the Wildcats shut down the Colonials in the fourth quarter.
“The defensive effort in the second half, and especially the last several minutes, was the difference,” Greater Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel said.
And they did it without one of their top players as Michael Noonan fouled out on the first possession of the fourth quarter. The Wildcats turned the six-point fourth-quarter hole into an eventual five-point victory, outscoring Albert Gallatin, 21-10, in the final eight minutes.
Ryan Sickenberger finished with 10 points, but his contributions were significant in the fourth, as he went five of six from the free-throw line in the last period.
“I was pleased to see the team knuckle down after losing Mike for most of the second half,” Wetzel said. “Down the stretch, Ryan Sickenberger putting the game away at the line was nice to see.”
The Wildcats had contributions from all around as four players finished in double figures. Drew Clair, Frankie Newill and Landon Butler all tied for the team lead with 12 points while Sickenberger followed with 10 points.
“It was a nice team win with contributions coming from everyone who stepped on the floor,” Wetzel said.
It all helped the Wildcats end a pesky four-game losing streak as they return to WPIAL Class 6A Section 3 play on Tuesday. Greater Latrobe is now 4-12 overall and lost nine of 10 games prior to Saturday’s win against Albert Gallatin.
They earned a big 22-point home victory against Penn-Trafford on Jan. 3, but lost the next four games, including three in section.Greater Latrobe will try to get back on track in section play Tuesday (7:30 p.m.) in a home game against Fox Chapel. The Wildcats previously fell at Fox Chapel, 63-47, on Dec. 23.
Greater Latrobe is 1-4 in section play and tied for fifth place in the six-team section, but the Wildcats can still rebound. They are tied with Norwin (1-4, 9-4) and one win back from Connellsville (2-3, 6-9), which currently holds the fourth and final playoff spot with five section games remaining.
Dylan Shea scored a game-high 15 points to lead Albert Gallatin on Saturday. Tyrese Jackson followed with 13 points, and Dom Lewellen contributed 12 for the Colonials.
The Colonials led, 12-9, after one quarter, but GL jumped ahead, 25-23, at halftime after outscoring Albert Gallatin, 16-11, in the second.
The Colonials had a strong third period, but Greater Latrobe was stronger defensively in the fourth quarter.
———
MLK Weekend Stand Against Violence Showcase Boys GREATER LATROBE (55)
Clair 4-2-12; Noonan 2-1-5; R. Sickenberger 2-5-10; Newill 5-1-12; C. Sickenberger 2-0-4; Butler 4-3-12; Rauco 0-0-0; D. Shimko 0-0-0. Totals, 19-12(16)—55
ALBERT GALLATIN (50)
English 1-1-4; Lewellan 5-0-12; Jackson 4-5-13; Shea 7-1-15; Turner 0-4-4; Sexton 1-0-2; Layhue 0-0-0. Totals, 18-11(25)—50
Score by Quarters
Greater Latrobe 9 16 9 21 — 55 Albert Gallatin 12 11 17 10 — 50
Three-point field goals: Clair-2, R. Sickenberger, Newill, Butler; Lewellan-2, English
