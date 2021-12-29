Both the Derry Area and Ligonier Valley wrestling teams entered the Southmoreland Holiday Classic not with aspirations to win, but rather, seeing it as an opportunity to improve against quality competition. While the Trojans and Rams finished near the middle of the pack in the 29-team event on Tuesday, both head coaches walked away with plenty of positives from the tournament.
Derry Area produced four placewinners, and compiled a team score of 82.5, which was good for a 14th-place finish. Ligonier Valley, conversely, had a pair of wrestlers finish in seventh in their respective brackets, and the Rams finished in 19th with 47 points.
Butler Area won the team competition, with a score of 181.5 points, while Plum finished in second at 176.5.
“I think the guys did really well. They all performed up to our expectations or a little bit above,” said Derry Area head coach Troy Dolan, in his first year guiding the Trojans. “We weren’t going in expecting to win the tournament, but basically we wanted to go in, have our guys wrestle hard, and perform up to their ability, and we achieved that.”
The best finisher for Derry Area was senior Christian Hirak, who took third in the 160-pound bracket. After scoring three wins on Monday, Hirak dropped an 11-6 decision in the semifinals to Ethan Hemminger of Somerset Area on Tuesday. He rebounded in the consolation bracket, though, defeating McGuffey’s Kyle Bookman via disqualification, and then edging Jack Tongel of Plum 3-1 in the third-place bout.
“He’s been working hard in practice, and it showed itself on the mat. Super pleased,” Dolan said.
Freshman Giovanni Beatrice also had a strong showing for Derry Area, as he finished fourth in the 113-pound class. In the consolation bracket, Beatrice outlasted Jaden Palombine of Bethel Park and Plum’s Carson Yocca, but fell to another Mustang, Sam Snyder, in the third-place bout on Tuesday.
Dylan Klim at 106 pounds and Elisiah Lopez at 132 pounds both finished in seventh place in their respective classes, and Lopez did so in his first start for the Trojans.
A couple of other Trojans’ wrestlers, Nathan Barkley and Brett Klim, also advanced to Tuesday’s competition, but failed to secure a medal.
“We’re going to go over the matches individually and as a group — where we kind of need to work — get pushing, and get ready for the section matches,” said Dolan, noting that his team’s next match will take place at home against Ligonier Valley on Jan. 5.
The Rams boasted two placewinners, as James Brown and Ryan Harbert both finished in seventh place. Brown, the son of the Ligonier Valley head coach, concluded his performance with a 3-0 decision victory against Cameron Dames of McGuffey.
“He did well on his feet. He controlled the matches that he won really well,” said Brown’s father, LV head coach Tom Brown.
Harbert, meanwhile, is still working his way back from an injury, and it was evident in his performance on Tuesday.
Harbert rebounded from a fall defeat in the quarterfinals by securing a pin against Yough’s Corvan Johnson in the consolation bracket. Harbert also held a lead in his next match, but succumbed to a fall against Tyler Fisher of Beth-Center. Harbert finished his outing with a 13-11 decision against Butler Area’s Dominic Vivirito, which allowed him to leave on a high note after an otherwise disappointing performance.
“It proved that he’s not quite up to par with where he needs to be yet, so we’re going to address that with some conditioning,” said Brown, noting that Harbert held leads in both of his losses. “In my opinion, in that weight class, I think he’s the best guy there.”
Three other Rams moved on to Tuesday’s competition, but Jesse Turner, Abe Mundorff, and Logan Mulheren all suffered defeats.
“Close matches by all three,” Brown said. “Just didn’t have enough to come on the top end of it.”
Despite failing to place, Mulheren notched his first two wins of the season. Likewise, Colton Elliott, who wrestled at 160 pounds, also captured his first victory of the season at the tournament on Monday.
“Although though we didn’t place high as a team and we didn’t get many medal winners, I can pick apart each wrestler in our lineup and see some really good stuff,” said Brown, noting that all of his wrestlers won at least once. “There were definitely some bright spots, and it’s something to build on as we go forward.”
With their Class 2A Section 3B showdown with the Trojans looming, the inexperienced Rams used the two-day event to gauge how much they still need to improve.
“We always like using that tournament as a measuring stick. Almost midway through the season, it gives us a real good barometer of where we’re at,” Brown stated.
