Four St. Vincent College student-athletes have been recognized with weekly honors by the Presidents’ Athletic Conference for their performances over the week of Sept. 18.

Sophomore Stacie Ramos (Chula Vista, Calif./Olympian) was named the PAC Women’s Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week; junior Tim Patterson (Butler, Pa./Butler) the Men’s Cross-Country Runner of the Week; freshman Brady Sundin (Monroeville, Pa./Gateway) the Men’s Cross-Country Rookie of the Week and freshman Kristen Prince (Prince Frederick, Md./Calvert) the Women’s Cross-Country Rookie of the Week.

