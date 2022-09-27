Four St. Vincent College student-athletes have been recognized with weekly honors by the Presidents’ Athletic Conference for their performances over the week of Sept. 18.
Sophomore Stacie Ramos (Chula Vista, Calif./Olympian) was named the PAC Women’s Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week; junior Tim Patterson (Butler, Pa./Butler) the Men’s Cross-Country Runner of the Week; freshman Brady Sundin (Monroeville, Pa./Gateway) the Men’s Cross-Country Rookie of the Week and freshman Kristen Prince (Prince Frederick, Md./Calvert) the Women’s Cross-Country Rookie of the Week.
Ramos, a libero, helped the Bearcat women’s volleyball team to a 2-1 week, as she totaled 64 digs, good for an average of 6.40 per set. In SVC’s loss to Bethany on Tuesday, Ramos recorded a match-high 16 digs, before totaling 24 digs and an ace two nights later in a three-set win over Waynesburg. Ramos then closed the week with another 24-dig performance in a 3-1 win at Washington & Jefferson. Through the first 11 matches this season, Ramos is averaging 5.11 digs per set, good for fifth in the PAC.
After a record-setting performance at the Lock Haven University Invitational, Patterson earns his third PAC Runner of the Week selection of the season. The Bearcat veteran covered the 8-kilometer course in 24 minutes, 48 seconds, shattering a 10-year-old St. Vincent team record. He placed 10th overall in a field of 290 runners – and first among Division III competitors while leading the Bearcats to eighth place in the 34-team field.
Sundin earns his second PAC Rookie of the Week honor after registering an 87th-place finish at Lock Haven in a time of 26 minutes, 50 seconds. It was the fifth-fastest time by a Division III freshman in the 290-runner event.
Prince nabbed her third PAC Rookie of the Week honor of the season after placing 34th overall in the 285-runner field at the Lock Haven Invitational 6K. Her time of 22 minutes, 36 seconds was the second-fastest recorded by an NCAA Division III freshman in the event and helped the Bearcats place 14th out of 34 teams.
