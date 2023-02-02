Four players scored in double figures as the St. Vincent men’s basketball team pulled away for a 79-72 road victory over Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Chatha Wednesday.

The win is St. Vincent’s sixth in its past seven games and ups its record to 13-8 overall and 9-7 in PAC play, while Chatham suffers its third straight loss and drops to 10-10 overall and 9-6 in league play.

