The number four is interesting and has a number of different meanings to different people.
A baseball diamond is made up of four bases.
Four is the only number that is spelled with the same number of letters as its value.
In many Eastern Asian cultures, the number four is considered unlucky.
But for Derry Area senior Antonio Hauser, four is a number that holds a special meaning.
“Four years ago, Owen [Hammers] and I never touched a golf club,” said Hauser. “Hunter [Jurica] and Ashton [Beighley] asked us to try golf, so we decided to play golf.”
These four seniors would end up sticking together for four straight years, winning four consecutive section titles in the process.
“Having four athletes who have grown up together is special,” explained head coach Tracey Smeltzer. “The bond between them is obvious. They are there for each other no matter what.”
When asked if the four of them were to play in a four-person scramble, Hauser admitted that he did have a strength that would help the foursome.
“My strength is definitely the short game,” humbly admitted Hauser. “Chipping and putting.”
For all the golfers out there, probably smirked and wished they could say the same. But for Hauser, golf is not just a fall sport — he plays nonstop for two out of the four seasons. Winter and spring are dedicated to baseball, where he wears No. 14, but summer and fall, it’s all about golf.
“All summer long, I worked at the Elks,” said Hauser. “So, I played every day … that was the difference maker.”
Coach Smeltzer has noticed his improvement over the years, especially this past season.
“Antonio is one of the humblest young men I have had the pleasure to coach,” said Smeltzer. “His even temper and pleasant demeanor make him a great teammate.”
Besides his three teammates who will also be donning graduation caps this spring, Hauser had a new teammate this past summer, his father. The two played in a league with 12 teams, and they won the entire thing. Due to this success, they played in two other tournaments, and you guessed it, they finished tied for fourth in both.
Although not completely ruled out, yelling “fore” on the golf course at the collegiate level for four years isn’t on par with his future plans. Hauser is focused on the next chapter in his life and has ambitions to attend an electrician trade school and join the union.
According to numerologist Jasmine Wolfe, four is the number of support and the four different areas of stability: physical, emotional, mental and spiritual. To Hauser, golf was that stability during his time at Derry Area, but he understands as a senior, now it’s time to move on with his life’s work and find a new stability.
“Golf will always be a part of my life,” said Hauser. “But I want to get started with my life as early as possible, but I’ll miss it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.