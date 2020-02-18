The Ligonier Valley football team will be well represented in the 50th annual Ken Lantzy All-Star Football Classic.
Four Rams were selected to play in the annual Ken Lantzy All-Star Football Classic, which is scheduled to take place Friday, June 12 at Greater Johnstown High School. Offensive linemen Christian Jablonski and Wylie Spiker, in addition to running back Kyrie Miller and quarterback Sam Sheeder all earned the honor.
“The number of individual players that have been named to All-Star games is a direct reflection of the team’s success,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said. “All of our players work very hard for the team and this is a by-product of their hard work.”
Jablonski and Spiker are both committed to play Division I football at Lehigh University and St. Francis (Pa.) University, respectively.
Jablonski was a two-year starter and three-year letterman at Ligonier Valley. Jablonski, a team captain in 2019, finished his career at Ligonier Valley with 114 tackles, including 32 for loss, 15 sacks and four forced fumbles. He also had three fumble recoveries, nine passes defensed and 16 quarterback hurries.
Spiker was a two-year starter and letter-winner at Ligonier Valley. He was also a captain with the Rams in 2019. Spiker finished his career with 83 total tackles, including 21 for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, three recoveries and 11 quarterback hurries.
Miller was the Rams’ big-play weapon in 2019, finishing with 1,876 rushing yards on 176 carries and 31 rushing touchdowns. Miller, who averaged 10.7 yards per carry, eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark 10 times and had more than 200 yards on four occasions.
In the Rams’ final regular-season game against a Heritage Conference opponent, Miller broke his own single-game school record with 258 yards against Blairsville. Miller did this despite missing two games, as he sat out the Rams’ playoff opener, and Ligonier Valley also received a forfeit.
Miller is the program’s all-time career rushing yardage and rushing touchdown leader, carrying 395 times for 3,742 yards and 58 scores.
Sheeder completed 108 of 177 passes for 1,914 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games last season. Sheeder also added 90 carries for 649 yards, a 7.2-yards-per-carry average, with eight touchdowns.
Defensively, Sheeder had 25 solo tackles and 39 total, including three tackles for loss. Sheeder also added four interceptions, four passes defensed and a sack.
Last week, teammate Michael Petrof was picked to compete in the 63rd edition of the prestigious Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association Big 33 Football Classic, which will take place May 25 at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field in Lower Paxton Township. Petrof will play Division I football at the United States Naval Academy.
Miller, Spiker and Petrof were all named to the Class 2A Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Team last season.
Ligonier Valley’s senior class won 51 games, more than any other class in school history. The group helped Ligonier Valley capture PIAA District 6 Class 2A championships in 2016 and ’17, and advance to the state semifinals and quarterfinals in those respective seasons. Ligonier Valley, which will play in the WPIAL next season, won four consecutive Appalachian Bowl and District 6 Heritage Conference championships.
The Rams’ leadership group kept LV at the top of the Heritage Conference and in the upper-echelon of District 6. The Rams finished out play in the Heritage Conference on a 37-game winning streak and reached the District 6 Class 2A championship this season before falling to Richland.
Last season, four Ligonier Valley players were picked for that game, as well, including Aaron Tutino, John Caldwell, Zach Beitel and Blake Bridge. The prior year also included four Ligonier Valley players, including Jackson Daugherty, Aaron Sheeder, Michael McVicker and Cole Peters.
Ken Lantzy, of Cambria Heights, sustained an injury that confined him to a wheelchair and the game was initially a benefit to help Lantzy’s family with medical bills and promote high school football in the area.
There is generally more than $6,000 in award and scholarship money available in the Lantzy All-Star Classic.
Caldwell threw a seven-yard touchdown pass as the Ligonier Valley players, which were part of the North team, lost, 28-21, during the 2019 edition of the annual All-Star game in Johnstown. Caldwell also rushed for 37 yards and completed 13 of 28 passes for 143 yards with an interception. Tutino led all receivers with eight receptions for 139 yards. Daugherty caught a touchdown pass as the South lost to the North, 17-14, in 2018.
