Four local basketball players were selected to play in the annual Roundball Classic — which was cancelled last year because of the outset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Greater Latrobe’s Ryan Sickenberger and Frank Newill, and Derry Area’s Ryan Bushey and Sam Jones, were among the more than 170 players picked to compete May 13, 14 and 15 at Geneva College’s Metheny Fieldhouse in Beaver Falls.
There will be two games Thursday and Friday, and four on Saturday.
Sickenberger led Greater Latrobe in three-point shooting percentage at 45.6%. He nailed a buzzer-beating triple to lift the Wildcats to a 56-53 home victory against Franklin Regional on Senior Night. A Second Team selection last year, Sickenberger averaged 13.5 points this season. He also led the team with 2 steals per game.
Newill averaged 16 points, six rebounds and 1.2 blocks a game — all team highs — while shooting 44.4% from the field. He led the Wildcats in scoring during their postseason run, putting up 15 a game.
Greater Latrobe, the No. 10 seed, defeated No. 7 Thomas Jefferson in a first-round 61-59 thriller, but suffered a 14-point quarterfinals loss to eventual WPIAL Class 5A champ No. 2 New Castle Area.
Greater Latrobe finished the season with a 9-7 record overall. Dropping two of their first three Section 3 games, the Wildcats won five of their last six to finish in third place with a 6-3 record.
For Derry Area, Bushey led the team in scoring at 13.7 points a game. He averaged around 4 assists, while tallying more than 30 steals — a team high. He scored a career-high 41 points in a section win against Knoch.
Jones put up 11.1 points a game, while leading the Trojans in rebounds, averaging 5.2 per game. After starting the season with three losses in a row, the Trojans won their next four, but dropped three of their final four regular season games. Derry Area finished third in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 with a 5-4 record.
Derry Area was 6-7 overall, winning its first-ever playoff game in a 64-39 rout against Southmoreland during a preliminary-round game. Jones scored a game-high 17 points in that contest.
The No. 13-seed, the Trojans fell 64-35 in the First Round against Quaker Valley.
Last year, Greater Latrobe’s Michael Noonan and Derry Area’s Aidan Bushey were both picked to participate in the annual Roundball Classic, which was canceled.
Noonan, a freshman, plays basketball at Allegheny College, while Aidan Bushey is a freshman on the University of California at Pennsylvania’s golf team.
