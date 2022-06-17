Ligonier Valley Class of 2022 graduates Nick Beitel, Kaden Faas, Jude Grzywinski, and Miles Higgins are now part of a special group of football athletes.
The guys were selected to participate on the North squad in this year’s Ken Lantzy Finest 40 All-Star Classic, being held at Windber Stadium at 7 p.m. ttoday.
The guys participated in the camp Sunday through Wednesday and helped lead a youth camp with nearly 150 youths on Tuesday evening.
After this evening’s football classic between the North and the South, the men will be part of the elite Ken Lantzy alumni group.
The Lantzy game began in 1971 to showcase the top senior football athletes across the region.
The proceeds of the game helped the Lantzy family with medical expenses for Ken, who was a standout football player and was wheelchair-bound.
This year will mark the 51st event, and the Ligonier Valley athletes are excited to participate.
“The experience has reminded me of our team football camp at Shippensburg a lot,” said Grzywinski of the Lantzy team camp. “It was a different environment and I was impressed with how the coaches saw different things and blended everything together to make things happen. I’m looking forward to seeing how things morph together for the game.”
Grzywinski certainly earned many accolades in football but said playing center in the Lantzy game is one he is most proud of and feels it is one of the highest honors.
“Being part of this means a lot,” he said. “Being part of the history of the game and among the top talent in our region is humbling and I really appreciate it.”
“It is a really neat experience,” said Nick Beitel, who will play all-purpose back as a running back and slot receiver. “Getting to play with all of these kids we haven’t been able to play with before and playing and competing against these guys who are the best in the area is really neat.”
Beitel is headed to Washington & Jefferson to play football, where his brother Zach already competes.
He’ll now not only be familiar with his brother but four other Ken Lantzy North squad athletes are headed to W&J.
“I’ve made friends with some great guys over the last few days,” Beitel explained. “We hung out with the Somerset guys a lot, and Anthony Edwards from Bishop Guilfoyle, Aden Thomas and Kellan Stahl from Richland, and Melo Sanchez from Purchase Line are all headed to W&J. We are actually playing against TJ Lynn from Marion Center on the South squad, too, who is also headed to W&J. Out of 39 on each team – 6 going to one school for football is pretty cool.”
The third in his family to participate on the North team in the Lantzy game, Nick follows his father – LV head football coach Roger, and his brother, Zach, in the tradition.
“It’s important that there are requirements to be in this game,” said Nick. “Not only do you need to be one of the best athletes from your team, but also have the characteristics of the finest 40 – including leadership. We all understand there are deeper meanings to the game of football than just being one of the best around, athletically. If you embody the qualities, you’re here and we all come together for a good experience.”
Higgins, who was injured and only able to play in four games in the fall, is excited to get one more football game.
“I was an alternate and Coach Beitel called and asked if I wanted the spot,” he said. “I was thrilled to take it. It gives me a little more closure for football and allows me to finish out the season and my high school career.”
As a tight end, Higgins is hoping to put the pads on and do some hitting, and he’s in awe at the caliber of athletes he’s competing with and against.
“It has been so fun,” he enthused. “They have done a great job organizing everything. It’s a lot to get 80 guys fed and all every day. It is crazy to play with that many kids that are that good. I’m looking forward to the game. We have a really stacked team and I think we are going to be able to do some damage.”
After he finishes up Friday evening, Higgins will head to Philadelphia to compete in javelin at the New Balance Outdoor Track and Field nationals, where he is ranked in the top five.
Faas agreed with his teammates that the experience is one he is appreciative of.
“It has been nice to be around and play with new teammates who have carried the same mentality I have throughout my football career,” said Faas, who will serve as a linebacker. “We all have built some chemistry pretty quickly and I think we are going to do well. It was nice to put the pads back on and I’m really excited about getting to know the other athletes and coaches better.”
Bishop Guilfoyle head coach Justin Wheeler will serve as head coach of the North team.
He has led his Marauder teams to new heights since taking over the Altoona program. The Ligonier Valley athletes have appreciated his leadership and lessons through the Lantzy experience.
“It’s always an honor to coach in this game,” Wheeler reflected. “The whole experience is first-class and the athletes in our area are incredible. It’s such a positive experience for everyone involved – that’s why I keep coming back and coaching it.”
Wheeler added: “This year, we are fortunate enough to get four athletes from Ligonier Valley, and they are all incredibly gifted. Coach Beitel’s program has been one of the tops in the state for well over a decade. This year’s Ligonier Valley guys are among the best that the North will put on the field.”
