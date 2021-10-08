The individual state tournament will nearly be the team tournament for members of the Greensburg Central Catholic girls’ golf team.
Four members of the Greensburg Central Catholic girls’ golf team qualified for the PIAA Class 2A Individual State Tournament during Thursday’s WPIAL Class 2A Individual Golf Championships at Hannastown Golf Club.
Meghan Zambruno led the way with a runner-up effort, while teammate Izzy Aigner tied for fourth place. Olivia Kana placed eighth, while Ella Zambruno came in ninth, as all four qualified for the PIAA Class 2A Individual State Tournament at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.
Meghan Zambruno shot a 76, which was four strokes behind Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger, who won her third straight WPIAL Class 2A Individual Girls’ Golf Championship. Zambruno collected four birdies and eight pars. She scored three of her birdies on the back nine. Aigner fired an 85, Kana shot a 90, and Ella Zambruno ended three strokes back with a 93.
Meghan Zambruno, Ella Zambruno and Aigner are headed to the individual state tournament for the second straight year. All three finished among the top 11 in the state individually last season, as Meghan Zambruno led the way with a fifth-place showing. She finished fourth in the state a year earlier than that. Ella Zambruno finished in a ninth-place tie in the state last season, while Aigner ended in an 11th-place tie in the state in 2020.
Before the state tournament, the GCC girls will compete in the WPIAL Class 2A Team Golf Championships, which are set for 10 a.m. Thursday at Cedarbrook Golf Course. The Lady Centurions will square off with Central Valley, Elizabeth Forward and Mount Pleasant Area for the crown.
GCC seeks its seventh consecutive WPIAL Class 2A championship next week.
The GCC girls, as a team, finished second in the state during the 2020 PIAA Class 2A Team State Championships at Heritage Hills. The Lady Centurions sought a third consecutive team state championship. Though the Lady Centurions didn’t grab the ultimate prize, they have been one of the top two teams in girls’ golf in the state the previous six seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.