Following a historic season, four Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball players were named to the Class 5A All-Section 4 team.
Junior Anna Rafferty and sophomore Emma Blair are First Team selections, while senior Rachel Ridilla and freshman Elle Snyder were recognized as Honorable Mentions.
Greater Latrobe finished with a 14-3 overall record and won the section for the first time in 14 years. The Lady Wildcats also made their first WPIAL semifinals appearance since 1998, but fell by 16 points to eventual district champion and top-seeded Chartiers Valley.
Rafferty and Blair each finished the season averaging a double-double.
The team’s top scorer, Rafferty averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds. The 6-foot-2 forward scored nearly 17 points per game during Greater Latrobe’s three-game postseason run. She put up a season-high 21 points in a 70-62 section victory against McKeesport Area on Feb. 4.
Blair, a 6-foot-1 forward, averaged 11 points and a team-high 12 rebounds a game. She helped the No. 6-seeded Lady Wildcats reach the WPIAL semis for the first time in 23 years with a pair of steals in the final 19 seconds of a 53-48 quarterfinals win against third-seeded Hampton.
Ridilla, a guard, averaged eight points and eight rebounds. In Greater Latrobe’s 52-47 first-round playoff win against South Fayette, Ridilla scored seven of her 10 points in the final frame, helping Greater Latrobe overcome a three-point fourth quarter deficit and advance to the quarterfinals.
Also in that game, Snyder made 3-of-4 clutch free throws in the final 1:19 to seal a five-point win and quarterfinals appearance. The freshman guard averaged 7.1 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals per game.
All four players helped Greater Latrobe at times to close tightly-contested games throughout the season. The Lady Wildcats were 7-0 in games won by fewer than six points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.