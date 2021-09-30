Four members of the Greater Latrobe girls’ tennis team are headed to the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Championships.
Jenna Bell and Carolina Walters captured the WPIAL Section 1-AAA Doubles Championship on Wednesday at Franklin Regional, while Maya Jain and Emily Pierce placed fourth, as both Greater Latrobe doubles will compete in the upcoming WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Bethel Park High School.
A pair of Derry Area teams also participated in the WPIAL Section 1-AA Doubles Tournament at Valley High School. Emily Main and Amber Platt suffered a 10-0 setback against Valley’s Eden Richey and Rachel Schrock, while Danielle Dominick and Elizabeth Kott fell, 10-0, versus Elisabeth Ervin and Marissa Barca, also of Valley.
Greater Latrobe’s Bell and Walters lost just three games during the afternoon in Section 1-AAA play, two of them in the semifinals against Jain and Pierce.
Bell and Walters started the afternoon with identical 10-0 victories, first against Franklin Regional’s Lucy Zheng and Makinzie Marcus and next versus Toby Atwood and Gabby Dobransky of Armstrong in the second round.
Bell and Walters defeated Jain and Pierce, 6-1, 6-1, in the semifinals before the pair claimed the WPIAL Section 1-AAA championship with a 6-0, 6-1 victory against Ellen Liu and Sarah Gardner of Franklin Regional.
Jain and Pierce scored a 10-0 victory against Kaia Conte and Gianna Purpura, of Penn-Trafford and the Greater Latrobe duo beat Hempfield Area’s Alexis Smith and Olivia Eisaman, 10-6, in the second round.
Jain and Pierce fell to their Greater Latrobe teammates in the semifinals before a loss against Norwin’s Jenna Beach and Sydney Pesarsick in the consolation match. Jain and Pierce won the first set, 4-6, before suffering 6-4, 6-4 defeats.
Bell and Walters qualified for the state doubles tournament during the 2019 season and lost in the quarterfinal round. They won the section doubles title that year – this is their second section doubles championship – and the duo nearly captured a WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Championship, but they just fell short.
Bell advanced to the 2020 WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Tournament with former teammate Addison Kemerer last season, while Walters went with Jain. Bell and Kemerer lost in the quarterfinals, while Walters and Jain fell in the first round.
Bell and Walters recently competed in the WPIAL Class 3A Individual Singles Tournament. Bell, who finished fourth in the district, outlasted Walters for the Section 1-AAA Singles Championship earlier this month.
Bell, who won three section singles championships, qualified for the district singles tournament four straight years. She reached the quarterfinals in 2018 and ’19, took third in 2020 and fourth this season. Walters reached the district singles tournament in consecutive seasons.
