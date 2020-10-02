The Greensburg Central Catholic girls’ golf team is individually headed to the PIAA Class 2A State Championship, while a Derry Area super sophomore just completed an impressive season.
Meghan Zambruno finished second at the WPIAL Class 2A Individual Championships, while Derry Area’s Hunter Jurica competed on the boys side in the WPIAL Class 2A Individual Championships, both on Thursday at Allegheny Country Club.
Zambruno led a group of Lady Centurions, who claimed four of the top five spots in the district. Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger captured her second consecutive WPIAL Class 2A Individual Golf Championship. Bulger fired a 4-over-77, two shots better than Zambruno, who ended at 6-over-79.
Ella Zambruno finished one spot behind her sister, capturing third place with a 9-over-82, while Angelika Dewicki finished fourth in the district with a 90. Izabela Aigner ended in fifth place, two strokes back from her teammate at 92 overall.
All four Lady Centurions advanced to the PIAA Class 2A Individual Championship, scheduled for Oct. 19 at Heritage Hills in York. In year’s past qualifiers from the WPIAL tournament advanced to the PIAA Class 2A Western Regional, but because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the four GCC qualifiers went directly to the state tournament.
“The girls played very well on a very demanding course,” GCC coach Gerry Police said. “Each of them refused to give in and dug down deep for that little extra that they needed.”
The Lady Centurions are certainly familiar with Heritage Hills, and district championship success.
GCC has been one of the top two teams in girls’ golf the previous five seasons. The GCC girls successfully defended its state championship last season, and the Lady Centurions won their fifth consecutive WPIAL Class 2A golf championship, also last year.
Meghan Zambruno led the way individually with a fourth-place finish in the state, while Dewicki also competed in the state championship, individually and ended in 13th place.
Jurica finished 31st overall in the district on the boys’ side. He ended with a 93 overall.
Last week, Jurica advanced as one of five qualifiers for Thursday’s district championship match during the Section 2-AA Individual Qualifier.
Jurica enjoyed a red-hot week in the lead-up to the WPIAL Class 2A Championship match. He fired off the low score in four team matches after he qualified individually for the district championship.
Jurica helped the Trojans capture their third team section championship in four years. Derry Area, which finished fifth in the district last season, will compete in the upcoming WPIAL Class 2A semifinal as a team.
GCC’s Ben Ritenour joined his teammates on the girls’ side and qualified for the state tournament at the WPIAL Class 2A Individual Championships. Ritenour, a two-time section champion, fired an 82 and finished in ninth place overall to qualify for the state championships for the first time.
