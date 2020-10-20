The Greensburg Central Catholic girls’ golf team had four golfers finish among the top 11 in the state this season.
It was good for the Lady Centurions. Just not good enough by their lofty standards, as four GCC golfers competed in the PIAA Class 2A Individual State Golf Championships on Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.
“The girls were pleased with their results, although not completely satisfied,” GCC coach Gerry Police said. “They each felt they could have done a few strokes better.”
Meghan Zambruno led the group and earned a medal with a fifth-place showing, as she fired an 8-over-80. Angelika Dewicki ended two strokes behind her teammate in a seventh-place tie in the state with a 10-over-par 82. Zambruno finished fourth in the state individually last season, while Dewicki also competed in the state championship, individually, and captured 13th place. Dewicki improved that mark this season by six spots.
On Monday, Ella Zambruno finished in a ninth-place tie in the state, one stroke from Dewicki, shooting an 11-over-par-83. Izabela Aigner rounded out the Lady Centurions grouping with a 14-over-par 86, good for an 11th-place tie in the state.
“The Greensburg Central Catholic girls had a good day at the PIAA Individual AA golf championships,” Police said.
In the boys’ PIAA Class 2A Individual State Golf Championship, Ben Ritenour fired a 79 to finish 15th in the state.
Meghan Zambruno finished just three strokes from Warrior Run’s Hannah Rabb, who shot a 77 and finished as the second-place Class 2A golfer in the state. North East’s Lydia Swan finished third (78) and Dunmore’s Ciera Toomey placed fourth with a 79, as three strokes separated the runner-up spot to fifth place. Rockwood’s Vileska Gelpi captured the Class 2A Individual State Golf Championship with a 2-over-74, just six strokes better than Zambruno.
The four GCC golfers qualified at the WPIAL Class 2A Individual Championships. At the district championship, Meghan Zambruno finished second individually, while Ella Zambruno captured third, Dewicki fourth and Aigner fifth. Eva Bulger, the WPIAL Class 2A Individual Champion, finished 15th in the state on Monday.
With the individual state tournament completed, the GCC girls will shift its focus on the PIAA Class 2A Team State Championship next Monday, also at Heritage Hills in York. GCC seeks a third consecutive PIAA Class 2A Team State Championship next week.
The Lady Centurions successfully defended their state championship last season, as GCC has been one of the top two teams in girls’ golf in the state the previous five seasons. The Lady Centurions edged out Hickory by four strokes at last year’s PIAA Class 2A Team State Championships. Two seasons ago, the margin was more narrow as GCC defeated Sewickley Academy by just two strokes to capture the state championship. Meghan Zambruno, Ella Zambruno and Dewicki were on that state title-winning team two years ago.
GCC rolled to another championship last week, easily capturing the district title during the WPIAL Class 2A Girls Golf Team Championship. The Lady Centurions cruised to their sixth consecutive WPIAL Class 2A championship, posting a margin that was 99 strokes better than second-place Geibel. The Lady Centurions seek to claim another state title, next week.
“The team is looking forward to a return trip to Heritage Hills for a chance to play for their third straight team championship,” Police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.