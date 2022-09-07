Four St. Vincent student-athletes have been recognized with Presidents’ Athletic Conference weekly honors following the opening week of the fall 2022 season.

St. Vincent junior Tim Patterson (Butler, Pa./Butler) was named the PAC Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week; junior Molayo Irefin (Bowie, Md./Archbishop Spalding) the football Special Teams Player of the Week; freshman Kristen Prince (Prince Frederick, Md./Calvert) the Women’s Cross Country Rookie of the Week and freshman Carolina Walters (Latrobe, Pa./Greater Latrobe) the PAC Women’s Tennis Rookie of the Week.

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

