Four St. Vincent student-athletes have been recognized with Presidents’ Athletic Conference weekly honors following the opening week of the fall 2022 season.
St. Vincent junior Tim Patterson (Butler, Pa./Butler) was named the PAC Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week; junior Molayo Irefin (Bowie, Md./Archbishop Spalding) the football Special Teams Player of the Week; freshman Kristen Prince (Prince Frederick, Md./Calvert) the Women’s Cross Country Rookie of the Week and freshman Carolina Walters (Latrobe, Pa./Greater Latrobe) the PAC Women’s Tennis Rookie of the Week.
Patterson opened the season with an impressive performance at the Westminster College Fisher Invitational 5K. He placed first in a field of 77 NCAA Division I and III runners in a time of 14:55 to win by a 33-second margin.
In the football team’s narrow 25-21 defeat to Stevenson on Saturday, Irefin recorded the longest punt return in program history, with an 85-yard run back in the fourth quarter that went for a touchdown. It marked the first punt return touchdown for the Bearcats since 2014. Along with his touchdown, Irefin also averaged 23.7 yards on three kick returns and made 10 receptions for 79 yards. His PAC honor comes on the heels of his selection to the D3Football.com Team of the Week as its special teamer of the week.
In her St. Vincent debut, Prince placed second overall in a field of 59 runners at the Fisher Invitational. She turned in a time of 18:31 in the 5-kilometer race, the fastest cross country 5K for a female Bearcat runner since the 2011 season. Her runner-up finish helped the Bearcats place second in the team standings.
Walters turned in a nearly flawless performance in her first collegiate action during St. Vincent’s 9-0 win over PAC foe Waynesburg. In doubles, Walters teamed with senior Angela Popovich to win 8-0 in the No. 1 spot, before picking up a 6-0, 6-0 victory at the No. 1 singles spot. She did not drop a game in the win.
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.