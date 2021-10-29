Four area athletes are headed to the state cross-country championships.
Emerson Skatell will represent Greater Latrobe and Jane Huss for Derry Area, while Ligonier Valley qualified Tucker Klotz and Clara Wallace during the WPIAL Cross-Country Championships, which took place Thursday at California University of Pennsylvania.
The PIAA State Cross-Country Championships are scheduled for November 6 at the Parkview Course in Hershey.
Skatell paced the Lady Wildcats and earned a medal for her 12th-place effort, as she completed the course in 20:02.
Huss qualified for the state championship meet on the Class 2A side by taking 15th-place in 21:31. She’s the first freshman from Derry Area to ever qualify for the state meet in cross-country. In the 1990s, Tim Lentz qualified three straight years, in 10th, 11th, and 12th grade, as ninth-graders were still considered junior high students at Derry Area at the time.
Klotz finished seventh overall for Ligonier Valley in 18:02, while Wallace placed 20th overall in 22:33 on the girls’ side for the Lady Rams.
Following Skatell across the line for Greater Latrobe were Lexie Planinsek, Carley Berk, Clara Herr and Cora Drylie. Lizzie Planinsek and Hayden Kraynick also ran for the Lady Wildcats in the championship race, as the Greater Latrobe girls finished seventh.
August Lawrence led the Greater Latrobe boys with a 36th-place effort in 18:29. Koen Fulton, Liam Wilson, Nick Wetzel and Noah Pittman followed for the Wildcats. Steve Janke and Henry Krom rounded out the competitors for Greater Latrobe, which finished 22nd on the boys’ side. North Allegheny won the boys and girls race in Class 3A.
The Derry Area girls finished 13th-place overall, which an improvement of 11 spots from the 24th-place effort in 2020. The Derry Area boys finished 23rd overall.
Mikah Horwat finished 78th (24:40) for the Lady Trojans, while Emma Huber placed 98th in 25:30. Nicole Enos came in 106th (25:58), Ashley Baker captured 112th (26:07) and Tessa Hayes 114th (26:08), while Gianna Gruska took 142nd in 28:46 out of 185 runners.
Jake Watson paced the Derry Area boys with a 102nd-place finish in 21:02, while Blake Cecchini followed in 127th-place at 21:45. Morgan Sobota ended one spot back in 128th (21:49), Logan Corbett placed 141st (22:39) and Seth Swisher captured 150th (23:16) out of 195 runners.
Maddie Smith came in 23rd place, in 22:39 for the Ligonier Valley girls, while Lyla Barr followed in 67th (25:05) and Hollie Queer, 93rd place in 26:25. Mara Myers placed 120th (28:00), Gabby Palmer came in 128th (28:25) and Abby Painter took 137th in 28:59. Claira Jordan placed 157th (32:50) for the Ligonier Valley girls, which finished 10th overall.
Ryan Zimmerman followed Klotz with an 89th-place finish in 21:28, while Aidan Brisendine placed 125th in 22:45. Ethan Wells took 174th (25:35), Landan Wible came in 189th (30:37) and Lex Ortego placed 193rd in 32:02 for the Rams, who finished 21st as a team.
