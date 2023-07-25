During his time at Greater Latrobe, very few wrestlers achieved the level of success that Zack Zavatsky reached on the mat, as he won WPIAL and PIAA titles with the Wildcats. At the college ranks, Zavatsky captured three conference titles at Virginia Tech. While his wrestling career concluded several years ago, Zavatsky continues to give back to the sport that has given so much to him.

Zavatsky exploded onto the scene as a freshman at Greater Latrobe during the 2010-11 campaign, as he compiled a mark of 41-11. Competing at 160 pounds, Zavatsky finished third in the section tournament, and he ascended to second place in the WPIAL Class AAA competition. Zavatsky also qualified for the PIAA tournament, but failed to place.

