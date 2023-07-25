During his time at Greater Latrobe, very few wrestlers achieved the level of success that Zack Zavatsky reached on the mat, as he won WPIAL and PIAA titles with the Wildcats. At the college ranks, Zavatsky captured three conference titles at Virginia Tech. While his wrestling career concluded several years ago, Zavatsky continues to give back to the sport that has given so much to him.
Zavatsky exploded onto the scene as a freshman at Greater Latrobe during the 2010-11 campaign, as he compiled a mark of 41-11. Competing at 160 pounds, Zavatsky finished third in the section tournament, and he ascended to second place in the WPIAL Class AAA competition. Zavatsky also qualified for the PIAA tournament, but failed to place.
As a sophomore, Zavatsky went 41-4, taking first in both the section and the WPIAL Class AAA tournament. In the state tournament, he finished in eighth.
Zavatsky continued to improve as a junior, as he posted a record of 42-2, once again winning the section and the WPIAL Class AAA individual championship. In the PIAA competition, he placed third.
As a senior in 2013-14, Zavatsky reached nearly uncharted territory at Greater Latrobe, as he went 42-0. Competing at 182 pounds, he captured gold in the section, WPIAL and PIAA tournaments. The state championship served as the culmination of Zavatsky’s four-year journey.
“Winning the state title, I can always look back and think it’s Ryan Goodman, Luke Pletcher and me,” he said of Greater Latrobe wrestlers who took PIAA gold. “I think that we really opened the floodgates for younger guys growing up through the program.
“It’s really cool to go to the high school and see my name on the walls and everything we accomplished. Really great memories, for sure,” he continued.
Consequently, he finished his career with the Wildcats with a mark of 166-17. Greater Latrobe coaches Marc Billett and Tad Harbert were vital in helping him achieve that success.
“I think I was fortunate to grow up in a great area, and I don’t think you really realize that until you reach a certain age,” he said. “I tried to take full advantage of my surroundings and the people I was with and the coaches around me.
“I know that they’re always in my corner, and they know that I really appreciate everything they’ve done for me,” he added.
Ranked as a top 100 college recruit, Zavatsky continued his career on the mat at Virginia Tech.
As a freshman in 2014-15, he redshirted and competed unattached. In doing so, he compiled a 15-1 mark and won three open tournaments.
The following year, Zavatsky established himself as an anchor for the Hokies at 184 pounds. He achieved a mark of 25-7, capturing the Atlantic Coast Conference title. He also reached the NCAA Tournament, going 2-2.
“That competition got me to a higher level of belief as I jumped into the lineup,” he detailed. “After a few matches in the year, I just flipped the switch and was free and believed in myself a lot more.”
That confidence continued into his sophomore campaign, as Zavatsky went 25-4. He repeated as ACC champion, but in the NCAA Tournament, Zavatsky went just 1-2.
While his success was apparent in the win/loss column, Zavatsky endured several challenges during that time. He was plagued by injuries that required three operations on his meniscus.
“I just battled through it,” he stated. “I was getting my knees drained and popping my knee back in place in the middle of the match.”
Despite the physical struggles, Zavatsky decided to continue on the mat for his junior and senior years.
“When things weren’t going my way, I just kept putting my head down and kept grinding and ended up All-American my last two years of college,” he detailed.
To his point, Zavatsky reached new heights in 2017-18, as he went 31-8. Although he finished in second at the ACC Championships, Zavatsky had his best showing in the NCAA Tournament, going 3-3 and finishing sixth. The highlight was a sudden victory against Lehigh’s Ryan Preisch in the quarterfinal to clinch All-American status.
As a redshirt senior in 2018-19, Zavatsky went 27-6. He carved his place in history by capturing his third ACC crown. He became an All-American once again, finishing eighth in the NCAA Tournament.
Not including his redshirt campaign, Zavatsky finished his career at Virginia Tech with a record of 108-25, scoring eight falls, 14 tech falls, and 26 major decisions.
“I made a commitment my eighth-grade year and said I’m going all in and see where this takes me. Looking back, I don’t really have regrets,” he said of his career on the mat. “Wrestling is a tough sport, but the lessons you learn along the way and where I am today, I have to always thank wrestling for everything it’s given me.”
Zavatsky graduated in 2019, but he remained in Blacksburg and stayed connected to the Virginia Tech wrestling program, stopping in at practices and grappling with the current wrestlers on a regular basis.
Additionally, Zavatsky assisted with camps in the summer for Young Guns, a storied wrestling club that has produced countless top competitors in Pennsylvania.
Last winter, however, Zavatsky relocated to Raleigh, North Carolina. His longtime friend and fellow Greater Latrobe graduate Dom Scalise lives nearby in Durham. As a result, the former Wildcats standouts are in the process of bringing a western Pennsylvania staple to the Tar Heel State.
“We’re trying to start our own Young Guns wrestling club – have a location down here in Raleigh, so just use a franchise tag,” he detailed. “I think wrestling is a sport we have to start young, develop kids, and then once you get into junior high and high school, you have that base, and then really just see where it can take these kids.
“There’s a market for growing wrestling down here the way Pennsylvania does,” Zavatsky continued.
In the meantime, Zavatsky has stayed active on the mat, working with some of the wrestlers at the University of North Carolina.
“Wrestling is just something that’s a part of my life forever, and just finding ways to get back in any way I can,” he stated.
