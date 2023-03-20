20230320-DASmith.jpg

ETHAN SMITH

Ethan Smith only spent a few years in Latrobe, but the All-American wrestler for Ohio State still considers it his hometown.

Smith placed seventh at 174 pounds at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on Saturday and was more than happy to talk about his path from Virginia, where he attended elementary school, to Latrobe and finally to Maryland, where he spent his final two years of high school. His sister, Liz, and her fiance still live in Latrobe, and Smith’s Ohio State bio lists it as his hometown.

