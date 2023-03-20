Ethan Smith only spent a few years in Latrobe, but the All-American wrestler for Ohio State still considers it his hometown.
Smith placed seventh at 174 pounds at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on Saturday and was more than happy to talk about his path from Virginia, where he attended elementary school, to Latrobe and finally to Maryland, where he spent his final two years of high school. His sister, Liz, and her fiance still live in Latrobe, and Smith’s Ohio State bio lists it as his hometown.
“I loved it there,” Smith said. “I didn’t like it in Maryland so much. Still really great people there. I have great relationships with a lot of people there. It really helped me get here to Ohio State, once we moved there. I’m blessed to have them in my life, but I just love it in Latrobe.”
Smith won 20 matches as a freshman for the Wildcats and 41 as a sophomore when he qualified for the state tournament. He found immediate success upon moving to Maryland. He won all 83 matches that he wrestled for Sparrows Point High School and captured two state titles.
He qualified for five NCAA tournaments at Ohio State and was named an NWCA Second-Team All-American after the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19. He placed fifth at 165 pounds in 2021 and finished seventh at 174 this season.
“It means the world (to be an All-American),” Smith said. “There’s been so much sacrifice, so many highs and lows.”
He entered this season’s tournament as the sixth seed and beat Stanford’s Tyler Eischens 6-5 in his opening match but fell 3-1 to Iowa’s Nelson Brands in the second round. A 7-3 victory over Northwestern’s Troy Fisher and a 7-6 win over Minnesota’s Bailee O’Reilly put him back over the podium. An 8-4 loss to Oklahoma State’s Dustin Plott dropped him to the fifth-place bout, where he rebounded with a 12-2 major decision over Missouri’s Peyton Mocco.
“It’s the last day, your last match. You’re in the seventh-place match. It’s really easy to let your mind wander and start thinking about the things that went wrong in your tournament,” Smith said. “For me, it was different. We’re in a position to get a team trophy, so I was hunting for bonus points. I wasn’t doubting myself.”
The Buckeyes just missed out on a team trophy, finishing in fourth place, two points behind Cornell. Smith capped his career with a 152-22 record.
Smith has a master’s degree in human resources, but he’s unsure what his next step will be.
“I would love to stay involved in the sport,” he said. “We’ll see what happens. I’ll lean into my faith, pray about it and see if I want to go work in corporate or stay involved in wrestling. I’d love to coach. It’s something I’ve always dreamed about.”
