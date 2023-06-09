Andrew Herr has a doctorate in economics, but the St. Vincent College professor doesn’t need a mathematical formula to know what it takes to successfully run the length of the 70-mile Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail in a single day.
“You’ve just got to be moving forward on the trail,” said Herr, who ran the Laurel Highlands Ultra three times and won it twice. “There’s no way physically that you can train for a 70-mile race. You just have to trust that you’ve done enough that your mind keeps moving forward and your body will follow.”
That’s great advice for the more than 200 endurance runners who will hit the trail Saturday for the event, which begins at 5:30 a.m. in Ohiopyle. There are also 50k and relay events for the competition, but the 70-miler – which runners must finish in 22 hours or less – is the one that requires the most mental toughness.
“Having familiarity is really important,” said Herr, who has stayed involved in the event by running an aid station on the trail. “By the time I got to the start line, I knew every inch of that trail because I had been through it in the past month. I knew that first bit – the first 8 miles – you hit the three biggest hills on the trail. If you don’t have that framework, you’re thinking ‘There’s no way I can do 70 miles of this.’ Once you get to the top of the hill at 8 miles, you’ve seen the hardest part of the course at that point.”
That’s encouraging, but there’s still the matter of those other 62 miles. Herr knows that as well as anyone.
“There were many moments where I didn’t want to do it anymore,” he recalled. “I would have been happy to quit, but you put your pride on the line and keep moving. Whatever it takes. It’s just survival, moving forward on the trail.”
Running has played a critical role in Herr’s life. An Ohio native, he won high school state championships in track and cross-country before accepting a scholarship to run at North Carolina State. After earning his graduate degree at Indiana University, Herr landed in Latrobe 27 years ago. One of the first runners he encountered after joining the staff at St. Vincent College was Latrobe attorney Tim Hewitt, who was a driving force behind the Laurel Highlands Ultra.
Herr stopped running competitively after the birth of his first child, but he served as the cross-country coach at St. Vincent College until stepping down prior to this season. He’s been a part of the Laurel Highlands Ultra for about a quarter century – whether as a runner in the 70-mile, 50k or relay races or as a volunteer.
On Saturday, he and his daughters – 20-year-old Sofia and 17-year-old Clara – will be at the aid station at Mile Marker 19. As they have for years, they’ll hand out plenty of water, sports drinks and soda along with a few bandages and plenty of food.
“We have a variety of things – some candies and cookies and things like that,” Herr said. “A lot of runners want something salty – crackers or things like watermelon or cantaloupe that they can sprinkle some salt on. We make sandwiches – turkey or peanut butter and jelly – that they can take with them. (We will have) potato chips, fruits, bananas, oranges, melons. This year, we’ll have some soup.”
His wife of 25 years, Pilar, has also helped with the event, but the Pitt-Greensburg history professor has run into scheduling conflicts over the past few years. So, it will be up to Herr and his daughters to put in the nearly 12-hour day as volunteers. Herr also stores supplies at their Greensburg home, meaning that he will spend much of the weekend focused on the Ultra.
“It just makes you feel really good to help people,” he said. “By the time they come into our station, a lot of them are kind of down and wondering if they can make it. It’s really to get them some food and drink and get them out of the aid station. It’s helping people who at that moment need a kind word or whatever.”
