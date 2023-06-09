Andrew Herr

Then-St. Vincent cross-country coach Andrew Herr runs with his daughter Clara (left) and Bearcats runner Katie Egan in 2016.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Andrew Herr has a doctorate in economics, but the St. Vincent College professor doesn’t need a mathematical formula to know what it takes to successfully run the length of the 70-mile Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail in a single day.

“You’ve just got to be moving forward on the trail,” said Herr, who ran the Laurel Highlands Ultra three times and won it twice. “There’s no way physically that you can train for a 70-mile race. You just have to trust that you’ve done enough that your mind keeps moving forward and your body will follow.”

