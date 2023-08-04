Being a referee is a tough job no matter the level. Whether it is the pressure from millions of people watching, or what feels like millions of parents watching, there is a pressure to get the right call and let the players play.
For former referee Gene Steratore, officiating is the family business, and though he might not want to say it, he is arguably the most accomplished out of them all. Steratore recalled the first college men’s basketball game that he ever officiated, a matchup featuring Washington and Jefferson playing against St. Vincent. He was 26 years old when he officiated that game.
Steratore went on to officiate NCAA basketball for over 20 years. Reaching that level wasn’t the peak for Steratore though, as he also spent 15 years working in the NFL. He spent his first three seasons as a field judge before eventually being promoted to referee.
Steratore has seen just about every kind of play imaginable throughout his officiating career both on the field and on the court, and that includes the Uniontown native seeing his fair share of controversial calls.
He was the official for a week one game back in 2010 featuring the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions. After it looked like hall of fame receiver Calvin Johnson caught a game winning touchdown, Steratore and his crew overturned the call. That call caused a rule change the the way officials look at catches to determine whether or not they were completed.
Steratore was also the referee for a controversial playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. Late in the game the Cowboys were trying to come back when Tony Romo looked to receiver Dez Bryant, but once again Steratore ruled the pass incomplete after a review, using the rule he had helped to establish several years prior.
As if the stage couldn’t get any bigger for an NFL official, the Pennsylvania native was the referee for Super Bowl LII, where the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots. That Super Bowl would be the final game that Steratore officiated in his career.
After taking off the luxurious stripes that a referee is often accustomed to, Steratore gracefully transitioned into a television personality. Now Steratore serves as a rules analyst for CBS. Steratore makes appearances in professional and college football, as well as college basketball.
Despite all of his success during and after his career, Steratore still calls western Pennsylvania home, and the fields and courts at SVC are no exception. “There’s a fabric intertwined in our communities that gravitates to our sporting events.” said Steratore, “When you travel through the country you realize that these fabrics intertwine. Something about Pittsburgh is different,” he said.
Steratore also preached the need for empathy, using his officiating experience as a backdrop. “It’s week 10, one coach is 2-8, the other coach is 1-9...” he began explaining the scenario, “that 2-8/1-9 game might mean that they fire or keep a 34-year-old dad with two kids… that’s the magnitude of being aware of where you’re going,” Steratore said.
For someone who has traveled so wide and seen so much when it comes to sports, declaring Pittsburgh and St. Vincent special places means a lot. Taking some of the reflections and stories from his extensive career and sharing them with the area is a highlight for Steratore and everyone involved in the SVC community.
Anthony DiCerbo can be reached at adicerbo@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.