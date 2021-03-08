Former Ligonier Valley standout Olivia Miller earned another All-American honor at Carlow University after placing sixth in high jump at the 41st Annual NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championship at Yankton, South Dakota.
Miller’s jump of 1.61 meters landed her in sixth place in the nation, earning her another All-American honor. All-American honors are bestowed upon the top eight athletes in each event.
On Wednesday, Miller, a Carlow University senior, earned All-American accolades for her sixth place finish in the pentathlon.
“The moment of becoming a two-time All-American was a two-year journey that was well-deserved,” head coach Tony Anderson said. “Olivia has demonstrated that hard work, dedication, confidence and perseverance will not only make you a better athlete, but it will also transform all the other aspects of your life.”
Miller was just shy of the school- and conference-record 1.66-meter performance she recorded in high jump at the River States Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships on Feb. 20.
Miller and the Carlow indoor track and field team set the bar – literally and figuratively – that they need to beat heading into the outdoor season.
“It’s amazing to have all the hard work pay off, but outdoor is coming, so the work doesn’t stop yet,” Miller said. “Hopefully we can take a few more people to outdoor nationals as well.”
Anderson echoed the sentiment. “I am very proud of Olivia and what she has accomplished, but we aren’t finished,” he added.
The team returns to action later this month when the outdoor season is set to begin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.