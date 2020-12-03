A former two-sport standout at Ligonier Valley is returning to coach the Lady Rams’ basketball team this winter.
The district’s school board on Wednesday unanimously voted to hire Emily Daugherty as head coach of the Lady Rams’ basketball program for the 2020-21 school year.
Daugherty graduated from Ligonier Valley in 2010 where she was a four-year letter-winner and starter for the Lady Rams’ basketball team. She also played soccer at Ligonier Valley, scoring 58 career goals.
Now, the 28-year-old is looking forward to taking over the program she once saw success playing for.
“This is my high school, and this is the program that I learned basketball under,” Daugherty said. “I’m excited to get into this program and turn it around. It needs to be rebuilt from the ground up.”
In November, former head coach Tim Gustin was appointed to coach the Ligonier Valley boys’ team, after the recent resignation of John Berger following the second of his two-year stints.
The school board on Wednesday also approved to hire Amber Tutino as the assistant varsity girls’ basketball coach. Daugherty will earn a supplemental salary of $5,626, and Tutino a supplemental salary of $4,150.
The duo also coached the Ligonier Valley girls’ volleyball team this past fall.
“We have a great connection together,” Daugherty said. “We work well with each other.”
Daughtery graduated from Lock Haven University in 2015, earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in sports science with a concentration in sports administration. She currently works in management.
At Lock Haven, Daugherty was a five-year member of the women’s basketball team. She suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during her sophomore year and earned a red shirt that season.
Daugherty now returns to Ligonier Valley with several years of basketball coaching experience. She was the head coach of the Connellsville Area girls’ team before taking an assistant coaching job at Greater Latrobe.
After Gustin moved over to the boys’ team, Wesley Siko — first-year athletic director at Ligonier Valley — temporarily served as the interim head coach for the girls’ basketball team.
“Her coaching is very solid,” Siko said of Daugherty. “She’s been all over the place from what her resume states.”
This past 2019-20 season, Daugherty was the assistant women’s basketball coach at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson.
“We thought that was very huge and telling with what she can do on and off the court with these girls,” Siko added.
Daugherty takes over a program that went 37-74 overall and went 25-46 against Heritage Conference opponents under Gustin’s five-year tenure. He led the Lady Rams to the playoffs in his first three seasons, going 30-40 overall and 19-24 in conference play. However, the team has had a rough go of it the past two seasons, going just 7-34 overall and 6-22 against Heritage Conference foes.
Ligonier Valley is set to make its return to the WPIAL for winter sports. Ligonier Valley played in the WPIAL from 1927 to 1969 before spending 50 years as a member of PIAA District 6, the last 20 of those as a member of the Heritage Conference.
