Point Park University women’s basketball junior guard Michelle Burns — a former Hempfield Area standout — is in elite company of NAIA women’s hoopers on the court and in the classroom.
On Thursday, Burns was named to the 2019-20 Academic All-America NAIA Women’s Basketball Second Team as recognized by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Burns was one of just 10 players in all of NAIA women’s basketball — encompassing both NAIA Division I and NAIA Division II and more than 230 institutions nationwide — to be named to the teams.
There were five players named to the Academic All-America NAIA First Team and five on the Second Team.
Just last month, Burns was voted to the NAIA Academic All-District Team as awarded by CoSIDA.
It was the second year in a row for that honor.
This year, she made it through to the national stage, where the average grade-point average of the 10 honorees was 3.93.
Burns’ career grade-point average of 3.99 in finance and economics was the highest of any member of this year’s Academic All-America Teams.
Voted on by members of CoSIDA, student-athletes are selected for the best combined performance on the court and in the classroom. Academic performance and athletic achievements both play into the selection process.
Burns had a stellar junior season in 2019-20. She led the Pioneers with 15.8 points and 4.2 assists per game while making a school-record 81 3-pointers in 29 games.
An All-River States Conference First-Team selection, she was the only player in the league to rank in the Top 10 of the conference statistics in scoring (seventh), assists (fourth) and 3-pointers made (first).
She was also fourth in the RSC in 3-point percentage (.379) and 11th in steals per game (1.70).
Burns is a River States Conference Scholar-Athlete Team member, an NAIA-Daktronics Scholar-Athlete and a member of the Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society Point Park Rho Chapter. She is also a representative on Point Park’s Student-Athlete Advisory Council.
In three years at Point Park, Burns has scored 1,191 career points, which is tied for 11th in school history.
She has made 194 career three-pointers, second-most all time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.