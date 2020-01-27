Former Greater Latrobe standouts squared off this week as Austin Butler and the Holy Cross men’s basketball team knocked off Reed Fenton and Lehigh in overtime.
Butler scored 14 points in 41 minutes of action. He connected on five field goals and three free throws while pulling down six rebounds, adding two assists and a pair of steals.
Fenton only scored two points, but they were significant. Fenton forced a steal near the top of the key and then scored on a fast break against Butler. Fenton had two rebounds, five assists and a steal in 33 minutes.
Also this week, Butler scored 13 points in a loss against Boston. He connected on five field goals, including a trio of three-pointers, five rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal in 34 minutes.
Fenton scored eight points for Lehigh during a loss against Lafayette. Two of his three field goals were three-pointers, and he also had a steal in 30 minutes.
Former Greater Latrobe standout Luke Pletcher enjoyed a strong weekend for the Ohio State wrestling team. Pletcher, ranked No. 1 at 141 pounds, defeated Carter Happel of Iowa and No. 5 Mitch McKee of Minnesota.
Pletcher’s victory against McKee was a 12-6 decision, pushing his record to 20-0 this season. More than half (11) of his wins have come against top-25 opponents, including the win against McKee. Pletcher fell behind, 2-0, in that match before securing 12 of the next 16 points. Pletcher topped Iowa’s Happel by a 14-5 major decision.
Former Derry Area standout Micky Phillippi and the University of Pittsburgh wrestling team routed Duke and also defeated Edinboro.
Phillippi, ranked No. 6 at 133 pounds, scored his 18th win after he toppled Duke’s Harrison Campbell and Edinboro’s Tye Varndell.
Phillippi pinned Campbell in 4:01 for his 17th win of the year. The fall was also his second straight in dual action as he pinned Reece Witcraft the prior weekend against Oklahoma State.
Against Edinboro, Phillippi used 10 takedowns to earn a 12-3 major decision against Varndell. Phillippi led, 9-0, in the third period after recording three straight takedowns. The win was Phillippi’s ninth straight in dual competition dating back to last season. Trey Weinell, another former Derry Area standout, is a freshman at Edinboro, competing at the 149-pound weight class, but he wasn’t in action during the bout.
Former GL standout Jake Biss enjoyed a strong week for the Shippensburg University men’s basketball team in wins against Kutztown and Lock Haven.
Biss led the way against Kutztown with 27 points. He finished 10 of 19 from the field, including five of seven from three-point range while also adding three assists and two steals. Biss tied a career high with five three-pointers and achieved his fifth 20-point game of the season.
Biss collected 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals against Lock Haven. He had eight field goals, including a pair of triples, six rebounds and two steals.
Former Ligonier Valley standout Marrek Paola helped the Seton Hill men’s basketball team in a split against Edinboro and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
Paola recorded his first double-double of the year with 12 points and a game-high 13 rebounds in a loss against UPJ. He had three field goals, including a trey and five free throws in 27 minutes. Paola also pulled down 13 rebounds, while adding two assists and a block.
Paola scored eight points in a win against Edinboro. He had four field goals, eight rebounds and two assists.
Former Greater Latrobe standout Bryce Butler, younger brother of Austin, helped West Liberty to a pair of victories.
Bryce Butler notched his first career double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds against Urbana (Ohio). He had five field goals, including a pair of triples, two free throws and 10 rebounds. He also had an assist, block and steal in 23 minutes.
Butler also had 10 points on four field goals and a pair of free throws against Wheeling (W.Va.). He had six rebounds, two assists and a steal in 26 minutes.
“I think we had several individuals really step up,” West Liberty coach Ben Howlett said. “We wound up playing Bryce (Butler) at the ‘5’ for most of the night, a true freshman, and he really gave us some quality minutes.”
Mirko Pandini, a former Greater Latrobe standout, was also in action for the Penn State-Altoona men’s volleyball team. He ended with four kills, four block assists and two solo blocks during a loss against Lancaster Bible. Pandini had one solo block and two kills vs. Marymount
