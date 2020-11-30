Teammates at Greater Latrobe High School, Alex Walker and Lane Ruffner were hoping to hook up once again in the North American Hockey League.
Both signed one-year tenders with Texas-based Wichita Falls, Ruffner late in 2019 as a senior at Greater Latrobe, and Walker earlier this year after his junior season.
But because of an injury, those plans have been put on hold...at least for now.
“It was nice to have someone you know on the team with you,” Walker said, referring to Ruffner as Wichita Falls prepared for a game earlier this week. “But he’s injured, so it’s pretty disappointing.”
With Ruffner back in Latrobe rehabbing a knee injury, Walker has carried the Greater Latrobe torch for Wichita Falls. A 5-foot-11, 162-pound forward, Walker has played in five of the Warriors’ first eight games this season and scored his initial goal in the NAHL — one of the top Junior leagues in the country — last weekend against intra-South Division rival and first-place Lone Star (Texas).
“It was a three-on-two, and I was just putting the puck on net for a pass off the goalie’s pads,” Walker explained, “and it ended up going in. It was a great feeling getting that first one.
“I wasn’t really expecting that shot to go in, but I was pretty excited. So was my whole line and team. To have someone as young as I am score a goal is pretty big.”
Finishing out his schooling in Texas, Walker — and Ruffner, when he’s able to get back on the ice again — can play in the NAHL until they’re 20 years old. If all goes well, Walker would like to stay with Wichita Falls for one more season after this one.
“I hope to return next year,” Walker indicated. “This is where a lot of college scouts come to watch you, so I’m hoping to maybe go that route.
“I’m very happy. I couldn’t ask for a better team and place to play.
“It’s very competitive and a faster game. But we have a great team, and playing for our coaches has been a lot of fun.”
Like the rest of the players, Walker also has to deal with coronavirus (COVID) and the protocols that are in place because of the virus. Players must wear face coverings at practice and outside of the rink — not in games, though — and fill out forms every time the team gets together.
“We have to follow a bunch of rules. We should be pretty good with that,” Walker offered.
After eight games, Wichita Falls was in third place in the six-team NAHL South with eight points, behind Lone Star and Shreveport (La.). The Warriors were 3-3 with one overtime win and two shootout losses.
At Greater Latrobe, Walker scored 26 goals and had 82 points in his last 31 games. That included 12 goals and 41 points — fifth in Class AA — in 13 games last season when the IceCats reached the PIHL championship game, for the third time in eight years and sixth in 13, only to have it canceled because of coronavirus.
He also played AAA under-18 amateur hockey with Esmark Stars, a Pittsburgh-based travel club. That team captured the Mid-American district title and a spot in the USA Hockey Tier I National Championship that was canceled, as well.
One person who’s not surprised at Walker’s early success in the NAHL is Josh Werner, Greater Latrobe’s head coach. Werner knew what he had in Walker right from the beginning.
“(Walker) was a very skilled kid coming in as a freshman,” Werner recalled. “He was very determined and motivated.
“And he took the time off the ice to work out. On the ice, he worked hard to become a better hockey player.
“He just grew into the role he had with us and to become a better hockey player in general from the junior high on up. It meant a lot to him to be able to play high school hockey.
“If you add all of that up, I think you get a great kid who’s willing to do whatever it takes to win a hockey game. As a coach, you can’t ever really ask for much more than that.”
Werner saw much of the same in Ruffner. Unfortunately, Ruffner hasn’t had the chance to show what he can do with Wichita Falls, but Werner knows the type of player Ruffner — a defenseman — is and what he’s capable of.
“He (Ruffner) is a special hockey player. As a defenseman, he was a staple back there from is first day on the varsity,” Werner remembered.
“We depended on him so much. He was almost always matched up against the other team’s best players.
“He was constantly challenged. But he had a little bit of a mean streak, and he went out there every game to prove he was the best defenseman out there and could shut down anybody.
“With an attitude like that, you’re competitive and a leader, and you’re focused on the game. And he, too, had a great work ethic off the ice.”
Ruffner also played under-18 amateur hockey with Walker and was the first player ever signed by Wichita Falls. The Warriors are in their first season in the NAHL, but Ruffner — who’s not listed on the organization’s current roster and says he won’t return this season — has had to sit it out while he does rehab for a torn meniscus that occurred in practice and required surgery.
“I’m definitely not going back this season, but I don’t know about next year,” Ruffner expressed. “I’m not really sure.
“I’m not sure what I’ll do. I might play somewhere else, depending on how long it takes me to recover.
“It’s doesn’t necessarily have to be in the NAHL. It could be in another Junior league.”
It’s been a month-and-a-half since Ruffner hurt his knee. He said he has about another month of rehab to go, and doesn’t know what the future holds.
But Ruffner does know one thing. He was looking forward to reuniting with Walker.
“Yeah, I was. It’s just unfortunate that I didn’t actually get to play with him,” Ruffner remarked.
“It’s nice to see them have an opportunity to continue their careers,” Werner concluded. “Hopefully they can get together again sometime.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.