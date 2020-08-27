In her freshman year at Ohio University, Taylor Miller was very close to reaching the NCAA finals for the 3-meter dive. Determined to take the next step this past season, Miller achieved All-American status, albeit by unusual circumstances.
The 2018 Greater Latrobe graduate was named an All-American in the 3-meter after the rest of the NCAA swimming and diving season was cancelled as a result of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Miller, along with her teammate, Halli Siwik, had advanced to the NCAA Zone C Diving Championships in Lexington, Kentucky. That competition never took place, however, and the NCAA awarded an unprecedented number of selections to swimmers and divers.
“I guess I wasn’t expecting that. It was really cool,” Miller said. “Just the fact of having that title is an honor.”
That accolade capped off a challenging season for Miller, who missed an extended period of time with an injury sustained while diving. It was the first time Miller had to overcome a serious ailment, and despite her limited opportunities, she still met the preset standard at a meet during the season to qualify.
“I did well for only being able to compete in a couple of meets,” she said. “Just being able to make NCAA zones with being out for most of the season was definitely exciting.”
Slated to compete in both the 1 and 3-meter in Zone C, Miller was mostly focused on her execution, as opposed to where she might have finished among the groups.
“I just really wanted to go in and hit all of my dives – do the best that I was able to do, and I would’ve truly been happy,” she revealed.
Without that opportunity, however, Miller returned home to Latrobe, and finished the rest of her semester online. With publics pools closed, thus preventing diving practice, Miller has resorted to swimming in her own pool, and also dedicating a lot of time to improving her strength and conditioning.
“My coach provides me with a bunch of dry land workouts, so that definitely keeps us in shape. They’re pretty tough,” she said.
With her injury hopefully behind her, Miller wants to see improvement on the board next season, and she will aim to reach the NCAA Championships for the first time. Additionally, she believes the Bobcats will be much improved, as an influx of talent will allow the squad to better fill out the previously thin roster.
Prior to her success at the Division I level, Miller excelled at Greater Latrobe. With the Lady Wildcats, she established school records for six and 11-dive points totals. She also finished third in the WPIAL Class 3A Diving Championships in both her junior and senior seasons, qualifying for the state competition. In 2018, she finished 10th in the PIAA, with a score of 393.40.
Miller credited Greater Latrobe coach Trish Brownlee for much of her success, calling Brownlee a role model.
“She was amazing. She’s the reason why I enjoy diving,” Miller stated. “It really was just a healthy environment to go and practice”
While the high-school diving was contested at 1 meter, Miller spent several years also practicing the 3-meter dive at the Pitt Aquatic Club.
While her success on the diving board has been notable, Miller was perhaps more excited about her summer accomplishment in the classroom. In June, Miller learned that she had been accepted into nursing school.
“Whenever I got that e-mail, I ran downstairs and it was so surreal,” said Miller, who is also minoring in business. “It was nice to know that all of my hard work is paying off.”
She continued to stay busy during the summer, taking additional online classes while working a full-time job and training.
Miller expects to be equally as busy this fall, but she expects to be able to handle the rigors of being a college athlete while also taking a clinical.
“My coach is very good with realizing that I am a nursing student. I’m able to schedule a lot of my classes around practice,” she said.
