In his first two seasons at Seton Hill University, Jared Kollar proved to be a steady contributor on the mound. Kollar, who was the ace of Greater Latrobe’s 2017 WPIAL and PIAA Championship team, successfully made the transition to collegiate baseball, but there was still something missing from his game.
Heading into his junior campaign this spring, Kollar made some changes off the field, and the results were stunning.
Embracing the joy of playing baseball, the right-hander had a breakout performance before the majority of the season was ultimately cancelled as a result of COVID-19.
“This year, I was kind of looking at it like just go out there and have fun,” Kollar said. “The past couple of years, I came in thinking I gotta do good, I gotta show the coaches.”
Good would be an appropriate description for Kollar’s freshman and sophomore campaigns, as he posted a mark of 4-4 with an earned run average of 4.53 in 2018, and accumulated a record of 5-3 with a 4.07 ERA last year.
In those years, he combined for 23 appearances, including 19 starts. On a pitching staff that was ravaged by injuries, Kollar took pride in his ability to consistently toe the rubber.
“I’ve been able to steady the ship, I’d say,” Kollar stated.
After the 2019 season, however, Kollar went to a training facility in Ohio to enhance his strength and conditioning. He also forged a relationship with Seton Hill’s new pitching coach, Timothy Cronin. They worked on extra flexibility training, and also connected in terms of pitch sequencing for Kollar.
Those factors resulted in a spectacular start to 2020, as Kollar went 3-0 with a minuscule earned run average of 0.39 through four games. Over his first three starts, against Coker University, Walsh University, and Wilmington University, Kollar did not yield a run, while striking out 27. His final start came on March 7 against Ashland University, as Kollar allowed one run in six innings, resulting in a no decision.
While Kollar tinkered with his approach off the field, his mindset on the mound has mostly been unchanged.
“I was actually just doing what I’ve been doing my whole life basically – just throwing strikes, pounding the zone,” he detailed.
The cancellation of the rest of the season was disappointing to Kollar on a personal level, but the Griffins overall appeared poised for a memorable campaign.
Seton Hill won nine of its 13 games, including victories against nationally-acclaimed opponents. For a program that has made a habit of winning conference championships and making appearances in the NCAA Division II Tournament, the expectations were high once again.
“I think everyone on our team had that mentality,” Kollar said of the high aspirations. “We all go there to win; we don’t go there to just play.”
SHU was also dedicating the season in memory of fallen teammate Maclean “Mac” Maund, a freshman pitcher who was killed in a vehicle accident earlier this year.
Over the past few months, Kollar has continued lifting in his basement, while also throwing bullpen sessions.
Additionally, he’s had the opportunity to work out with a few of his former Wildcats’ teammates – Zach Kokoska and Ryan Shawley – and he regularly stays in contact with other high school teammates and coaches via group messaging.
He’s also spent some of his unexpected free time expanding his mind.
“I’m trying to read a little bit. You gotta work on your mental game and try to learn as much as you can,” he noted.
Kollar isn’t done playing competitive baseball in 2020, however, as he will to travel to North Carolina in mid-June to play for the Morehead City Marlins in the Coastal Plains League. While that season has been delayed as a result of the pandemic, it is expected to commence in early July.
While Kollar realizes that is another opportunity to hone is skills heading into his senior year at SHU, he has maintained his approach of having fun, first and foremost.
“I want to get better, but I want to enjoy it while it lasts,” Kollar said.
While it could only last one more year, Kollar has also considered the possibility to utilizing the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted for spring athletes. With a double major in math and actuarial science, Kollar could pursue a master’s degree to play a fifth season of college baseball.
While that decision looms in the future, the vast majority of the SHU pitching staff is likely to return in 2021, with an improved Kollar leading the way. As a result, Seton Hill could be wrapping up another special season at this time next year.
“We have a bunch of great guys, and our chemistry to just through the roof, so I think it’ll be another great year next year,” Kollar said.
