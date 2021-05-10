The streaks continue for Zach Kokoska.
The former Greater Latrobe High School standout has extended a career-best, on-base streak and hit streak for the Kansas Sate University baseball team.
BASEBALL
With three hits in the first two contests — two in the first, one in the second — of a Big 12 Conference three-game series against Baylor, Kokoska has now been on base in 41 straight games for Kansas State.
He had a double and single as the only Kansas State player with more than one hit in the team’s 17-2 loss at Baylor in the series opener. Then, he kept his hit streak alive at eight games with a single in the Wildcats’ 10-3 victory with seven runs in the ninth inning. Up until that time, Kokoska posted multiple hits in seven consecutive games. The junior outfielder has now hit safely in 29 of his last 31 games.
This season, Kokoska is batting .389 (65 of 167) with 39 runs batted in, 16 doubles, 13 home runs and one triple. His on-base and slugging percentages are .440 and .609, respectively.
In Chatham’s 7-2 Presidents’ Athletic Conference setback to Waynesburg, senior Ryan Shawley (Greater Latrobe) was the starting and losing pitcher, going 3.2 innings and allowing the first four runs.
However, Chatham rebounded with a PAC doubleheader split against Westminster in which Shawley drove in the team’s first run with an RBI-single as the Cougars (9-17, 10-23) won the opening game, 8-2, to reach double-digit victories for the first time in program history. Chatham dropped the nightcap, 11-7.
Shawley has now pitched in eight games this season, working 42.2 innings. He has given up 29 earned runs (39 overall) and 57 hits with 32 strikeouts and 21 walks.
WOMEN’S SOFTBALL
Despite a two-run homer and a second multi-RBI game of the season from Chelsea Bisi (Derry Area) in one of the games, Penn State lost four times to Indiana in Big 10 play.
The home run by the junior infielder was her first since her freshman year against Michigan.
The Nittany Lions lost by scores of 2-1 (eight innings), 8-7, 4-1 and 17-0 (five innings). Bisi also singled in the last of those four games.
Bisi has started 18 of 35 games for the Nittany Lions (5-30, 5-30) and is batting .200 (10 of 50) with five RBI.
Jane Garver (Ligonier Valley), a freshman pitcher for Robert Morris, appeared in two games against Cleveland State. She tossed a total of 6.2 innings.
Garver pitched six innings in the Colonials’ 5-3 defeat. Robert Morris and Cleveland State split the four-game set with the Colonials (20-14, 25-17) earning a spot in the Horizon League playoffs that begin Thursday in Youngstown, Ohio, as the No. 4 seed. They will face No. 1 seed Youngstown State in a matchup that can be seen on ESPN+.
Garver has appeared in 18 games, giving up 33 earned runs and 61 hits in 53.1 innings while striking out 47 batters and issuing 22 walks.
Ashley Noel (Greater Latrobe) and Taylor Bojtos (Ligonier Valley) each had two hits, but Pitt-Greensburg was eliminated in the first round of the AMCC playoffs in 6-3 and 8-2 losses to Mount Aloysius. Bojtos also drove in a run with one of her hits.
Pitt-Greensburg ends its season at 11-20-1 overall and 8-8 in the AMCC. It’s the most conference wins for the Bobcats since 2017 when they finished with 11.
A sophomore, Noel started 24 of 26 games and batted .337 (29 of 86) with four doubles, 13 RBI and a .364 slugging percentage. Bojtos, a freshman, started 20 of 22 games and batted .364 (28 of 77) with three doubles and seven RBI (.403 slugging percentage).
Lexie Petrof (Ligonier Valley) has pitched in 22 games this season for Akron (Ohio) as a redshirt sophomore. She has started five of those games.
So far for the Zips (7-25 Mid-American, 8-38 overall), who were shut out twice in a conference doubleheader against Central Michigan by scores of 11-0 and 10-0, Petrof is 2-7 with a 2.83 earned run average and 47 strikeouts (24 walks) in 64.1 innings. She’s pitched one complete game and also has recorded a save.
Meanwhile, Gannon’s Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) semifinal playoff series doubleheader at Seton Hill has been moved to today (Monday) at 1 p.m. because of the weather. If a third-and-deciding game is necessary, it’ll be held Tuesday.
Rebecca Tatone (Greater Latrobe) is a junior pitcher and first-baseman for Gannon.
In the circle, Tatone is 11-2 with a 2.06 ERA, eight complete games and three shutouts with one save. She has appeared in 18 games with 88.1 innings pitched for the Golden Knights.
Kiley Myers (Greater Latrobe) is a sophomore pitcher for Marist (N.Y.), which pulled off an upset of top-seeded Monmouth with a doubleheader sweep, 5-3 and 6-1, in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference quarterfinals. The Red Foxes, who never trailed in either game and outhit Monmouth, 22-7, now advance to a double-elimination playoff format beginning Thursday and hosted by the highest remaining seed.
Myers has made two appearances for Marist, pitching 11.2 innings with 10 strikeouts (four walks). She has surrendered seven earned runs and 10 hits.
TRACK AND FIELD
Three area athletes from St. Vincent College participated in the West Virginia University Last Chance Meet with one placing in the top five.
Sydney Green (Greater Latrobe) took fifth in the women’s 800 with a time of 2:22.86. Collin Wilson (Greater Latrobe) ran a 2:04.97 in the men’s 800, and the best distance for Zach Baum (Derry Area) out of six throws in the javelin was 51.23 meters.
In addition, a trio of other athletes helped the Seton Hill men’s team to a fifth-place finish — equaling the best in school history — in the PSAC Championships.
Zakh Williams (Greater Latrobe) and Joe Piper (Greater Latrobe) both had two top-eight finishes. Williams was sixth in the 400 (:50.36) and 200 (:22.43), and Piper sixth in the 100 (:10.91) and eighth in the 200 (:22.51).
Zack Carl (Greater Latrobe) was part of the Griffins’ 1600 relay that placed fifth (3:24.53).
MEN’S LACROSSE
Keith Torrillo (Greater Latrobe), a junior midfielder, helped No. 1-seeded Grove City capture it second straight PAC title with wins over Bethany (W.Va.) in the semifinals and then Westminster in the championship game by respective scores of 26-4 and 19-6.
In the team’s semifinal triumph, Torrillo won 19 of 21 faceoffs and led the once-beaten Wolverines (11-1) with 14 ground-balls. This season, the junior midfielder has registered 34 ground balls and has won 39 of 66 faceoffs (.590) with two points (one goal, one assist) and four shots on goal.
In winning the PAC, Grove City earns an automatic berth in the NCAA Division III Championships that begin this weekend.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Eve O’Sullivan (Greater Latrobe), a sophomore attacker for Waynesburg, has been named All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference for the 2021 season.
O’Sullivan was selected Honorable Mention after finishing second for the Yellow Jackets in in goals (17), assists (two) and shots (41). She also tied for the team lead in points (19) and shots on goal (39).
Another member of this season’s team was Rachel Caldwell (Ligonier Valley), a sophomore midfielder. She finished with six points (three goals, three assists), 21 ground-balls seven shots on goal, nine total.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.