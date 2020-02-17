Former Greater Latrobe boys basketball standout Jake Biss became the 34th player in Shippensburg history to record 1,000 career points.
Biss finished with 21 points on an eight-of-27 effort shooting and played all 50 minutes in a one-point double-overtime loss against Lock Haven.
Biss scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half and overtime. The lone first-half field goal for Biss was a layup before halftime that made him the 34th player in school history to surpass the 1,000-point mark.
Earlier in the week, Biss scored 21 points in a big victory against Millersville. He scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half and entered Saturday’s game just two points from 1,000.
Biss was eight of 14 against Millersville, including four of six from beyond the arc while also adding five assists and two steals in 38 minutes. It was Biss’s 50th career game in double figures and his 15th career 20-point outing.
Also, following the Millersville win, Greater Latrobe graduate Chris Fite — the head coach at Shippensburg — led the Red Raiders to its fifth straight 20-win season. Shippensburg is 115-32 under Fite since the start of the 2015-16 season. The Red Raiders had just two 20-win seasons in 62 years prior to the current run.
Additionally, Hanna Green, a Greater Latrobe graduate, finished fifth in the women’s 800 during the U.S. Track and Field Indoor Championships on Saturday. She ended the event in 2:03.98, as Ajee Wilson won the race in 2:01.98.
Also locally, it was another round of a battle between former Greater Latrobe teammates in college as Lehigh’s Reed Fenton bested Holy Cross and Austin Butler by seven points.
Fenton scored seven points on three field goals, including a three-pointer and five rebounds in 25 minutes. Butler added 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in 38 minutes for Holy Cross.
Butler was recognized for scoring 1,000 points earlier this season in a loss against Loyola, but he didn’t play Saturday against Lafayette. Butler, the second-leading scorer at Holy Cross, suffered a hand injury in Wednesday’s loss against Fenton and Lehigh, ending his streak of 79 consecutive starts.
Fenton scored 15 points on Saturday in a loss against Army West Point. Fenton scored 11 of his 15 points after halftime. He ended six of nine from the floor, including two of five from beyond the arc with two steals in 33 minutes.
Former Derry Area wrestling standout Micky Phillippi scored a victory in the University of Pittsburgh’s loss against North Carolina.
Phillippi picked up his 22nd win of the season at 133 pounds, as he shut out No. 33 Jaime Hernandez, 3-0. Phillippi, ranked No. 5 in the nation at 133 pounds, tied the match, 3-3, with his win.
Pitt concludes the regular season Saturday when the Panthers host Virginia Tech at Fitzgerald Field House.
Earlier this week, Marrek Paola, a former Ligonier Valley standout, hit double digits for the Seton Hill men’s basketball team during a loss against Salem. Paola scored 10 points on four field goals and two free throws while pulling down eight rebounds and adding two blocks in 22 minutes.
Bryce Butler, a former Greater Latrobe standout, enjoyed a big week for the West Liberty (W.Va.) men’s basketball team.
Butler, younger brother of Austin Butler, scored 14 points during a big win against Glenville State. He hit six field goals, including a three-pointer, with five rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes. Butler added 12 points, seven assists and zero turnovers in 26 minutes in a win against Concord.
Also locally, the Westmoreland County Community College women’s basketball team nearly erased a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit, but lost to Butler County Community College in the WPCC Tournament championship game on Saturday.
Former Greater Latrobe standout Mackenzie Markle led WCCC with a double-double, scoring 14 points and adding 10 rebounds. She hit six field goals and two free throws while adding an assist, a steal and three blocks.
Markle averages a double-double, scoring 17.4 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. WCCC is scheduled to compete in the Region XX Division III Women’s Semifinal on Saturday against Prince George’s Community College.
In local baseball action, former Greater Latrobe standout Jared Kollar helped the Seton Hill University baseball team to a season-opening victory against Coker University. Kollar threw six scoreless innings, allowing seven hits with 10 strikeouts and a walk.
Also, Mirko Pandini, a former GL volleyball standout, helped the Penn State-Altoona men’s volleyball team to a win against Wilkes. He had a block assist and a kill in the sweep.
Pandini also was in action as Penn State-Altoona squared off against Wells and SUNY-Potsdam. He totaled one kill, a solo block and a block assist against Wells, and three kills, two block assists, and one solo block vs. SUNY-Potsdam.
Additionally, Jordann Lopata of Latrobe plays for the Ashland University women’s lacrosse team. Lopata, a digital media journalism major, is a 2017 Greater Latrobe graduate and an attacker for the women’s lacrosse team.
Ashland competes in NCAA Division II in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Eagles went 5-11 last season and begins the upcoming year Feb. 23 at Tiffin.
