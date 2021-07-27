Trent Holler has been working hard to make up for lost time.
The former Greater Latrobe standout missed most of the East Carolina University football team’s spring camp because of an injury. Since May the interior offensive lineman has been training on campus to be ready for the fall season.
The redshirt freshman has been conditioning five days a week, including lifting weights four, and said his work at the center and guard positions is three days a week.
Holler returned from a strained left pectoral muscle, suffered during a workout on the field.
“I dove during one of our drills,” he said.
To recover, Holler went to rehab three times daily, then wore a brace on the arm when he resumed practicing.
“I snap righty. I was blessed with that,” he said. “It was tough to come back at first.”
Holler, a 2019 Greater Latrobe graduate, was a four-year starter at center and defensive end for the Wildcats. He was a four-time All-WPIAL Class 5A All-Conference pick on offense and a three-time selection on the defensive side. He was a three-sport standout, also starring in basketball and track.
As a junior, Holler earned Second Team All-State honors and helped the Wildcats to their first playoff appearance since 2009 as a senior. Holler, the son of Dick and Sherri Holler, has two older brothers, Seth and Tyler.
Trent Holler said that he needs to be healthy at ECU to compete for playing time this fall.
“We have a lot more depth,” he said. “It’s definitely going to be a tougher battle.”
Last year the 6-foot-2, 311-pound Holler was a backup at right guard and center. A senior played ahead of him at right guard, and a graduate student was ahead at center.
“I like center most,” he said. “I’ve adapted at guard. They’re about equal.”
He played all nine games, nearly 300 snaps and helped ECU finish 3-6 overall. Holler appeared in two games as a freshman and said he was able to sometimes play consecutive series.
“I felt like I came a long way,” he said. “I’m happy with what I’ve done so far.”
East Carolina offensive line coach Steve Shankweiler said he expects Holler to be a backup again, indicating the missed time during the spring was costly.
“I try to make every one of the guys learn two positions,” Shankweiler said. “That creates depth. Guard and center, they’re really the same. He’s a really smart football player. He rarely makes mistakes. He’s above average for a kid his age.”
The week of a game, Holler said he makes notes about opposing defenders, such as their tendencies, to prepare. As an interior lineman, he mostly blocks tackles yet sometimes matches up against linebackers and even defensive backs when they blitz.
“My first year I really had to work on my hand placement,” he said. “When you get an experienced junior or senior, you really have to get your hand placement perfect.”
He recalled struggling last season against Temple, whose starting defensive tackles were upperclassmen, including one listed at 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds. As a result, he said he didn’t play as many snaps.
“Their defensive tackle was really good. He was just beating me,” he said, adding that the toughest part of being in the trenches is “moving a 300-pound person that doesn’t want to be move backwards.”
Still, Holler didn’t relent, as his strength and toughness are assets, according to Shankweiler.
“He is a really aggressive kid,” Shankweiler said. “He handles blocks really well. He plays to the whistle. He’s one of our stronger guys.”
He is a capable run and pass blocker, Shankweiler said, and is effective when plays call for him to leave his initial position to pull as a lead blocker for a ball carrier.
Pro Football Focus indicated that Holler was second among the team’s offensive linemen in pass pro grade last year, when East Carolina ranked seventh among 11 American Athletic Conference squads in total offense.
Opponents outgained the team by 248 rushing yards despite 11 fewer run attempts and scored twice as many rushing touchdowns. East Carolina’s 11 rushing scores tied for third fewest in the conference.
“This year I think we’re trying to be more ground and pound, be more physical than everybody,” Holler said.
