Austin Butler is looking for a return to normalcy on the floor.
The former Greater Latrobe boys’ basketball standout — and current Holy Cross star — recently underwent successful surgery after being diagnosed with Vascular Thoracic Outlet Syndrome.
“Thank you to everyone who has reached out,” Butler posted on Twitter. “I will be back stronger and better than I ever was. I’m looking forward to getting healthy and back playing the game I love pain free.”
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome occurs when blood vessels or nerves in the space between the collarbone and first rib are compressed. That can cause pain in the shoulder and neck and numbness in fingers. The expectation is a full recovery prior to the 2020-21 season at Holy Cross, as Butler hopes he’s cleared for workouts by September.
Last April, Butler underwent surgery for a torn labrum and enjoyed a career year during the 2019-20 season at Holy Cross, a Division I school that plays in the Patriot League. After his labrum repair, Butler still experienced weakness, fatigue, tightness and some tingling and numbness in his shooting arm. Butler, who is entering his senior season, believed those symptoms were not related to his labrum tear.
Last year, Butler underwent an MRI, showing the torn labrum, which needed repaired. But it didn’t prove to be the source of his pain, as Butler went through his labrum surgery, followed by a year of therapy and continued to experience issues, including weakness, tightness and numbness among other symptoms. The hope is that Butler returns to full health and he’s able to shoot like he once did in the past.
Butler averaged 11.8 points per game as a junior. The 6-foot-5 guard also averaged 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists, both collegiate highs. On Feb. 5, Butler became the 12th junior at Holy Cross — and the 52nd overall — to eclipse the 1,000 career point plateau. The Greater Latrobe graduate scored 16 points in the milestone game, while adding three rebounds, three assists and two steals during a 74-60 loss against Loyola.
Butler helped lead Holy Cross to the quarterfinals of the Patriot League Tournament as a sophomore, all while playing — likely the entire season — on his torn labrum. He played and started in all 33 games as a sophomore, finishing third on the team with an average of 12.6 points per game and 34.5 minutes.
As a freshman, Butler was selected to the Patriot League All-Rookie Team. He played in 30 games that season, making 21 starts and averaging 9.8 points per game. Butler is also seventh on the all-time school single-game list for three-pointers made.
Butler served as a team captain at Greater Latrobe as a junior and senior. He averaged 29.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game during his senior season, leading the Wildcats to an overall record of 22-3 and a trip to the WPIAL Quad-A semifinals as a junior.
Greater Latrobe’s all-time leading scorer with 1,905 points, Butler earned Second Team All-State honors. He was also a standout on the football and track and field teams, earning All-Conference honors as a quarterback and setting a school record in the javelin.
Butler, a visual arts major with a minor in education at Holy Cross, plans on pursuing a career in communications or marketing. Aside from coaching, Butler would eventually like to work in the special education field.
Butler, the son of Eric and Michele, has three brothers, Bryce, Landon and Max. Bryce finished his freshman year at NCAA Division II West Liberty University (West Virginia), averaging 8.5 points per game. Meanwhile, Landon also concluded an impressive freshman season for the Greater Latrobe boys’ varsity basketball team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.