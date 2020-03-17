Former Greater Latrobe basketball standout Jake Biss — now a standout at Shippensburg University — has been named to the 2019-20 Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-Atlantic Region Men’s Basketball First Team.
Biss, the 2019-20 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division Athlete of the Year, is the point guard on a Shippensburg team that posted a 24-7 record this season.
The Red Raiders were the No. 4 seed in the Atlantic Region Championships after finishing as the runners-up in the PSAC.
Last week, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled remaining winter and spring championships because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
During the 2019-20 regular season, Biss led the Raiders in scoring (16.5) and ranked fourth in the PSAC in averaging 4.5 assists per game.
He shot 42.4 percent from three-point range — the second-best rate in the conference.
Biss posted double-digit points in 23 games during the regular season, had 10 games of 20 or more points, and a season-high 32 points in the season opener against Virginia Union. He recorded four or more assists in 18 games, including eight games of six or more assists.
Sports information directors from NCAA Division II Atlantic Region schools and conferences selected the two D2CCA All-Region teams.
The process concludes with All-American selections announced later in the month. The Atlantic Region consists of schools from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, the Mountain East Conference and the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference along with independents Bluefield State and Salem from the state of West Virginia.
The team is sponsored by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association, which encourages and promotes Division II athletics and high standards of sportsmanship as important elements of higher education.
The Conference Commissioners Association is a key communications link among the conferences as they discuss views, policies and regulations that impact Division II intercollegiate athletics and works closely with the NCAA as a communications channel to NCAA Division II member colleges and universities.
