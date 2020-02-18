The St. Vincent College swim teams came in third at the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championships.
The SVC men took third with 685 points while the women also placed third with 719 points.
Special honors went to former Derry Area High School standout Zach Baum, who received the 2019-2020 PAC Men’s Swimmer of the Year award.
Baum won the 50 freestyle (:20.65), in addition to the 100 butterfly, setting a conference and Grove City College pool record of :48.35.
He also won the 100 free with a :45.90.
Baum captured the 100 fly for the third straight year and also finished with a NCAA Division III cut time.
Danny Whirlow and Marion D’Aurora were both named to their respective PAC Sportsmanship Teams.
St. Vincent College seniors Andrew Rectenwald, Jarod Palmer, Claire Kenna, Carly Grove and Nicolette Smith were also honored by the PAC.
In the men’s 200 backstroke, Kris Smith finished fifth overall at 2:00.97, and Rectenwald hit the wall at 2:03.94 for seventh place. Whirlow finished fifth with a time of 48.11.
John Martin finished sixth in the 200 breaststroke at 2:13.69.
In the 200 butterfly, Rectenwald took sixth place at 2:05.57, and Noah Schollaert clocked in at 2:09.21 for eighth place.
The relay of Smith, Kevin Martin, Whirlow, and Baum finished second overall with a time of 3:09.70.
The women’s 200 back was won by Lauren Connors, who clocked in at 2:07.90.
In the 100 free, Kenna finished second with a :54.07, with Erica Steele hitting the wall not long after her at :54.46 for third. Cara Luallen took eighth at :56.53.
Sara Basala finished fifth in the 200 breast with a 2:32.51, and Grove finished eighth at 2:40.31.
In the 200 butterfly, Katie Kozy hit the wall at 2:17.08 for fifth place.
For the 1650 freestyle, Kevin Martin finished second (17:13.68) and Benon Brewer finished fourth (17:32.85) for the men.
On the women’s side, D’Aurora took first (18:08.96), and Lauren Krecota finished eighth (19:08.43).
The quartet of Steele, D’Aurora, Connors, and Kenna won the 400 free relay in dominating fashion with a time of 3:34.92.
