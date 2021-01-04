Two former area standouts were in collegiate action during the weekend, while another is set to begin his season today.
Former Greater Latrobe boys’ basketball standout Reed Fenton was in action for the Lehigh University men’s basketball team in back-to-back games against Lafayette. Former Derry Area wrestling standout Micky Phillippi was also in action in the University of Pittsburgh’s season-opening win against the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis. Austin Butler, former Greater Latrobe standout, will be in action with the Holy Cross men’s basketball team, starting today.
Fenton led Lehigh to a split against Lafayette on Saturday and Sunday.
Fenton scored six points in Lehigh’s 90-89 overtime victory. He hit two field goals, including a triple and one free throw, while also pulling down five rebounds and adding two assists in 28 minutes. Fenton scored two points on one field goal in Lehigh’s loss on Sunday. He also had two rebounds and five assists in 24 minutes. Lehigh is back in action Saturday and Sunday against American.
Phillippi played a part in the Pitt wrestling team’s come-from-behind victory against Navy, 22-14. Phillippi had the lone early points, tying the bout, 3-3, as Pitt trailed, 14-3, after five matches. Phillippi, the two-time defending ACC champion at 133 pounds, began the 2021 season with a steady 8-3 decision against Jacob Allen in the same weight class. Phillippi also picked up a 23-8 technical fall against Luke Lucerne in 6:39 at 133 pounds.
Phillippi and the Panthers will be in action, 5 p.m. Saturday against Lehigh at the University of Pittsburgh’s Fitzgerald Field House.
Butler and Holy Cross will begin the 2020-21 season with a pair of games against Boston University. The Crusaders and Terriers meet 4 p.m. today in Worcester and then 2 p.m. Tuesday in Boston. Both contests will be shown live by the Patriot League and on ESPN-Plus.
Butler, a senior guard, leads the charge at Holy Cross after averaging 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists as a junior. Holy Cross is scheduled to face Army West Point on Jan. 9-10. Butler and Holy Cross is currently slated to meet Fenton and Lehigh on Jan. 23-24 in Worcester, Massachusetts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.