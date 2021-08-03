Former area boys’ basketball standout Jesse Reed was hired as the next varsity boys’ basketball coach at Franklin Regional High School on Monday. Reed replaced Steve Scorpion, who wasn’t retained after four seasons.
Reed was a former high school standout locally at Saltsburg, Greensburg Central Catholic and the Kiski School, which is located in Saltsburg. Reed, who scored more than 1,600 points in high school, led GCC to the state title game for the first time since 1980, but the Centurions suffered a setback against Imhotep Charter during the 2010-11 season.
Reed played four years at Division I American University where he was a three-time All-Patriot League selection. He totaled more than 1,400 career points, good for 14th all-time in school history when he graduated. Reed helped guide American to the 2014 Patriot League Tournament Championship and a berth in the 2014 NCAA Division I Tournament.
Off the court, Reed was a three-time all-academic pick and was twice named Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year. He earned his undergraduate degree in accounting from American in 2016 and received his master’s in management at St. Vincent in 2019.
Following his college career at American, Reed played professionally in Luxembourg where he averaged 17 points, six rebounds and four assists per game.
Reed spent two years as an assistant coach at St. Vincent College and two more at Carnegie Mellon University, most recently during the 2020-21 season. Jesse Reed’s older sister Janelle Reed starred at St. Vincent College on the women’s basketball team and graduated in 2009.
Franklin Regional has reached the WPIAL playoffs each of the past four seasons — the Panthers fell in the first round last year — and made a trip to the district title game during the 2017-18 campaign.
