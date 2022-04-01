The Derry Area boys volleyball team young and learning as it goes in this new spring season.
Thursday, the Trojans got another lesson as they dropped an exhibition game 3-2 to Ambridge.
The Trojans were up 2-0, before the Bridgers came from behind in consecutive set for the upset victory.
For Derry Area head coach Shawn Spencer, it is part of the learning curve.
“I look at it this way,” Spencer said. “Obviously, you like to win. Where we are at right now is we are in a good spot in my estimation. Overall, we are a very inexperienced team and these moments will help us to keep getting better. They will keep helping us to understand what kind of situations we are going to be in. Tonight was a good lesson for a lot of kids that were inexperienced. Game fives are tough; you have to dig in. Hopefully, the next time we are in that situation, they got a taste of what it is like tonight, so the next time we will come out on top.”
Derry Area won the first two sets 25-17, 25-23, but then started to falter in the third set where it fell 26-24.
“I think anytime you lose a close one in a game three and you are up; it is tough to recover quickly in a game four,” Spencer said. “I thought we did, sort of. The big thing for us was our serving disappeared. Games one and two, we served well. In game three towards the end, we started to blow a few. In games four and five, we blew some pretty good serves. Again, it is just being in those moments and being able to perform a task in those difficult situations. We haven’t been in those situations enough and tonight was a good building block. I have a feeling we are going to be in some more situations like that and we will figure a way to come out on top the next time.”
Game four saw the Bridgers win 25-18 and in the deciding game five, Ambridge won 15-11.
Trojans Nick Allison had nine kills, with Ethan Frye adding five kills. Matt Rhoades had 23 assists and eight digs.
Spencer sees the team improving with each match they play this season.
“After our first match, the passing was much better tonight,” he said. “Hitting was pretty good overall. Serving started off real well and tailed off in the end. I think that is a little bit of fatigue. These kids haven’t been engaged in a five-game match and haven’t felt that before. It was a good learning experience for us and something to build off of.”
Derry Area volleyball will host a tournament on April 2. And for Spencer, he sees it as an opportunity for his team to learn and grow.
“For this team, I’m telling you the thing is we have to play,” he said. “We have to play as much as they can. They just keep growing. They get better night in and night out. From our game the other night at West Shamokin to tonight’s game, it was such a better performance. I just see improvement occurring each time we are playing. We will get back to practice tomorrow. Saturday there are going to be some really good teams here and we are going to have to find a way to compete against them. Hopefully, we can, but it is going to be a good experience one way or the other for us.”
