The Derry Area football team was scheduled to play Freeport Area last Friday in non-conference action, but the game was canceled because of coronavirus (COVID-19) precautions.
Not only were the Trojans prohibited from playing the game, the players also weren’t allowed to practice.
“Not being able to practice was the part that was (frustrating),” Derry Area coach Vince Skillings said. “I think we were starting to get some things ironed out from watching film of our last game. We identified some problems and made some personnel changes, but we didn’t get to work on any of it because we weren’t allowed to practice.”
The team was cleared to practice earlier this week, so the Trojans began preparations for their final non-conference game of the season, as Derry Area visits Southmoreland, 7 p.m. Friday at Russ Grimm Stadium.
Skillings is excited to play a middle-of-the-season non-conference game before closing with four straight WPIAL Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference contests.
“It’s good to come back to a non-conference game after being off last week,” Skillings said. “It basically becomes like a Week Zero game for us. We hope to go out and work on some things and make some adjustments. We are anxious to see how the adjustments workout on gameday.”
Prior to the unexpected bye week, the Trojans were 0-1 in conference play and 0-4 overall. Despite a 49-0 setback against Deer Lakes during Derry Area’s last game on Sept. 17, Skillings believes his Trojans were on the right track. The 49 points allowed represented a season low and Skillings felt his team played one of its better games of the year.
Skillings saw several positives to having the week off.
“We will get the majority of our (injured players) back who weren’t already ruled out for the season thanks to the week off,” Skillings said. “The players and coaches were disappointed that we weren’t able to play (against Freeport Area). We told the players that even though they’re supposed to quarantine, there are a lot of things they can do at home to stay in shape.”
Skillings is hopeful to get junior offensive/defensive lineman Maddox Bush back. He was previously out with a knee injury. Skillings wasn’t sure whether or not Bush’s knee injury required surgery, but he is hopeful that the week off helped his junior lineman recover.
Skillings also hopes to see Noah Cymmerman back on the field this week.
“If we can get him back, we can sure up the interior of our offensive and defensive lines,” Skillings said.
The Trojans are familiar with Southmoreland, as the teams were former long-time conference opponents. The teams have split their last six games against one another, dating back to 2013.
The Trojans were on a three-game win streak against the Scotties prior to a non-conference setback last season. Southmoreland emerged from a tight battle with a 28-20 victory last season at Derry Area.
“(Southmoreland) is a scary team,” Skillings said. “They have a lot of good athletes and they are really big up front on both sides of the football. They do a really good job of mixing the run and pass up, and they have a very good possession type of passing game, which we are going to have to neutralize.”
The Scotties are 3-2 overall this season and 1-1 in WPIAL Class 3A Interstate Conference play. Southmoreland opened the season with a big 25-point home win against McGuffey before a seven-point loss against Laurel Highlands. The Scotties followed with consecutive wins against Perry Traditional Academy and in their conference opener against South Allegheny before a loss last week against Mount Pleasant Area.
Skillings said that the Scotties hurt Derry Area with their passing game last season, which ultimately led to a Southmoreland win.
“(Southmoreland) raked us pretty good with the play-action pass in the game last year,” Skillings said. “This year we are going to have to scheme and take their passing game away and force them to beat us on the ground.”
If Derry Area wants to win its first game of the season, Skillings said that the Trojans need to focus on stopping Southmoreland quarterback Anthony Govern.
“(Govern) is very athletic and throws the ball fairly well, so we will have to neutralize him” Skillings said.
Last week against Mount Pleasant Area, Govern finished 8 of 23 for 107 yards passing with one interception. Govern also ended with 11 carries for 70 yards and he scored the lone touchdown for the Scotties during a 34-7 setback.
Because of COVID-19 protocols, the Trojans weren’t cleared to practice until Tuesday, so they had a shorter week to prepare for Southmoreland.
“What I plan to do is kind of go away from what we normally do in a week of preparation,” Skillings said. “I doubled up our offensive and defensive days of practice this week. We are going to have a walk through again on Friday before the game. We are going to try to maximize what little time we have to get ready to go out and compete against Southmoreland.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.