While the season-ending loss to Thomas Jefferson in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals still stung, the Greater Latrobe football team had plenty of positives to reflect upon immediately following their final game of the year.
The Wildcats had just come up short against the host Jaguars 21-6 on Friday in wet and miserable conditions. But for first-year head coach Ron Prady, the aftermath of the playoff defeat was the right time to recognize how much the team had accomplished in the preceding 11 weeks.
“Obviously, when you just lose, that game is on your mind. But, we chose to focus on what we had accomplished during the year. And those accomplishments are many for this team,” Prady revealed.
To his point, the Wildcats rewrote the record books numerous times throughout the 2022 campaign.
During the regular season, the Cats went 6-4, becoming the first Greater Latrobe team since 2001 to reach six wins. They also guaranteed themselves a winning record for the first time since 2011. Courtesy of their 3-3 mark in the Class 4A Big Seven Conference, the Wildcats also secured a playoff berth for the first time in three years.
Greater Latrobe entered the WPIAL playoffs as heavy underdogs against sixth-seeded Highlands in the first round, but the Wildcats notched a thrilling 28-21 overtime win, the first playoff triumph since 1968.
Individually, senior running back Robby Fulton also achieved history, as he smashed the single-season rushing record. A transfer who was in his first and only year with the Wildcats, Fulton amassed 205 carries for 1,511 yards and 20 touchdowns.
During the season, all of those milestones became afterthoughts for the Wildcats, as they kept a narrow focus on the game in front of them. But without another game on the schedule following the quarterfinals loss, their focus finally shifted.
“There’s a ton to be proud of,” Prady said. “As the year went on and we hit these (milestones), I’d tell them there will be a time to reflect on it. We chose to do that Friday into Saturday, and even Tuesday -we had some equipment turn in - we talked about that again.”
Even in the loss to the powerhouse Jaguars, the Wildcats showed how far they had come this year. Greater Latrobe scored first, courtesy of a 1-yard run by sophomore QB John Wetzel. Although Thomas Jefferson answered and took the lead, the Wildcats trailed by just a single point at halftime, positioning themselves for a chance at another stunning upset.
The Wildcats’ offense could not sustain drives in the second half, however, and an interception and a short punt loomed large. The Jaguars capitalized, scoring a pair of touchdown runs that sealed the narrow victory.
“Up until the last snap, we were playing to win. I think that all ties into the whole thing about believing,” Prady revealed. “It’s TJ. They’ve been the boys of 4A for a long time.
“We’re certainly not better than they are, but we’re not a whole lot worse,” he continued.
That loss not only brought the special season to a conclusion, but it also marked the end of the high school football careers of the 13 seniors on the roster. That group included Fulton, Corey Boerio, Kollin Stevens, Connor Lakin, Dom Flenniken, Daniel Calabrace, Wyatt Held, Ray Dupilka, Aiden Butina, Buddy Young, Vinny Oddo, Brayden Madey, and Owen Ortiz.
“We thanked them for their leadership. We thanked them for their buy-in,” Prady stated. “Our young kids looked up to these guys. Those guys are going to benefit us down the road.”
Lastly, after being part of a Penn-Trafford program that captured WPIAL and state titles a year ago, Prady brought a winning culture to Greater Latrobe in his first season. While he looks forward to continued growth and improvement with a full offseason on the horizon, Prady has already silenced the doubters by reaching new heights with the Wildcats.
“When I took the job, people told me you can’t win there,” Prady noted. “I heard it all. And I would inform the kids of this as I heard these things, and I think it motivated them a little bit.
“There’s a belief that we can win,” he added. “They play for each other and they love each other. It’s a great thing to see.”
