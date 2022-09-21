On paper, the Derry Area girls volleyball team was poised to achieve big things in 2021. At the time, the Trojans had 10 seniors on the roster, including several who would ultimately continue athletic pursuits at the collegiate level.
While the Trojans did reach the WPIAL postseason, Derry Area went just 6-6 in section play and was seeded into a preliminary round match, which resulted in a 3-1 loss to Brentwood.
“With 10 seniors going in, I thought we were going to be a lot stronger than we were. It just didn’t pan out the way I think everybody envisioned it to be,” revealed Derry Area head coach Brock Smith, now in his 26th campaign guiding the program.
Still, Smith saw the value in that season, as the disappointment from a year ago appears to have served as fuel and guidance for the players who are back in the fold in 2022.
“It just continued the line of playoffs. The girls worked hard,” he said of the 2021 campaign. “I think the girls that were young from last year learned a lot from what to do, what not to do.”
Replacing so many key contributors has been an imposing task, though. Gone are setter Megan Baker, right side Mackenzie Eades, outside hitter Hannah Ruffner, middle Tiana Morocco, defensive specialist Faith Shean, and all-around contributors Marissa Weimer and Sydney Williams. From that group, Morocco elected to play basketball at Pitt-Greensburg, Williams is participating in soccer at Susquehanna University, and Eades is a collegiate swimmer.
As a result, just one starter returns, as senior Sasha Whitfield will be heavily relied upon to lead the way. Whitfield excelled a year ago, as she garnered First-Team All-Section accolades as an outside hitter.
In addition to Whitfield, a half-dozen letterwinners are back in the fold, including senior outside/right side hitter Isabella DePalma. A Pitt-Johnstown softball commit, DePalma brings the approach and attitude that the Trojans will need to display this season.
“She loves the sport because it’s not her primary sport and she really loves to work hard to get better at it,” Smith stated. “She’s always trying to make sure everything is going right for her, but more importantly, the girls on the team.”
Additional letterwinners include senior right side Emilee Blasko, senior middle hitter Caitlin Aaron, junior middle hitter Emily Berkhimer, junior libero Katie Dunlap, and sophomore defensive specialist Alayna Williams.
The duo in the back row has earned Smith’s confidence, and he expects they’ll allow the Trojans to have some long rallies.
“Between (Katie) and Alayna, we’re going to keep a lot more balls off the floor this year. They’re relentless,” said Smith
Senior defensive specialist Jade Semelsberger was also expected to take on a significant role, but she’ll undergo season-ending ankle surgery following play this weekend.
Other players who could garner playing time include junior Mylah O’Hanlon, sophomore Regan Repak, and freshman Madison Repak.
While the experience on the court certainly took a hit from a year ago, the Trojans have displayed plenty of energy and spunk, which has been epitomized by Blasko, who is among the team leaders.
“That was the biggest takeaway from last year — we had to manufacture energy. With this team, it seems to flow naturally,” Smith observed.
“It seems to be like we are gelling pretty well,” Smith continued. “So far, they’ve really tried hard not to let small things become big things. The girls saw it and they lived it and they were in the trenches, so they kind of said “this is what we’re going to do this year.”’
After scrimmages against Norwin and River Valley, the Trojans opened the season with a 3-0 triumph against Valley in Class 2A Section 5 action.
Other section teams include Apollo-Ridge, Burrell, Deer Lakes, Freeport Area, Ligonier Valley, and Neighborhood Academy, which uses a cooperative sponsorship. The Lancers, Rams, and Vikings all made the Class 2A postseason last year, while Apollo-Ridge qualified in Class 1A. No team looms larger than the Yellowjackets, though, as Freeport claimed the 3A WPIAL championship in 2021.
“They’re the perennial favorite, whether they’re 3A or 2A,” Smith stated. “They are, year in and year out, a tough team because they serve so well, have great ball control, and they’re just so smart about what they’re doing on the court.”
Regardless of the stiff competition in the section, the Trojans have set ambitious goals for 2022. After failing to meet those high expectations last year, Derry Area will try to go further this season.
“Our goal has been to try to push for a section title, advance further into the WPIAL playoffs, and if we get a little bit better and we are peaking at the end, see if we can make a run and possibly even qualify for states,” Smith said.
