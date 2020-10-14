Earlier this season, Greater Latrobe girls tennis head coach Chad Kissell stated that his team has the talent to win the state championship.
While that goal is still far in the distance, the Lady Wildcats took the first step on Tuesday, as they convincingly ousted West Allegheny 5-0 in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 3A team championship. In the process, Greater Latrobe improved its perfect record to 11-0.
Playing on their home court as the No. 4 seed in the bracket, the Lady Wildcats left no doubt, as their three singles players and two doubles pairing all prevailed in straight sets.
“I think we were kind of dominating today. Everybody took care of business,” Kissell said.
Greater Latrobe’s top singles player, junior Jenna Bell, bested West Allegheny senior Heather Rice 6-0, 6-0. Senior Addison Kemerer was nearly as convincing against senior Rebecca Miller, winning 6-1, 6-0. Similarly, Greater Latrobe’s No. 3 player, junior Carolina Walters, triumphed against sophomore Kate Miller 6-0, 6-1, which clinched the match for the Lady Wildcats.
Kissell detailed that all three of his singles players showed no signs of nerves in the postseason opener.
“From the very first point, I think all three were close to the top of their game,” he stated.
In doubles action, Greater Latrobe’s combo of senior Reese Petrosky and junior Maya Jain handled West Allegheny sophomore Jessica Kiss and senior Melody Dean, 6-2, 6-0. Lastly, sophomore Avery Massaro and junior Emily Pierce knocked off West Allegheny’s junior Mallory McElhaney and senior Meghan Grogan 6-0, 6-4 in the closest match of the afternoon.
Playing for the first time in team competition in eight days, Greater Latrobe looked like a team that was ready to make a deep postseason run.
“They were a little bit more focused today,” Kissell said. “I think we had a little bit more serious tone to us, because we know this is the start of where we want to be going. It was a great first step.”
There was no rust evident, perhaps aided by the Lady Wildcats convening over the weekend to hone their game.
“We had a little bit of a break, but I was happy the girls came out Sunday and did a little team practice by themselves without me, which showed me how dedicated they are and how much they want to win,” Kissell said.
In addition to Greater Latrobe, the other teams that advanced to the quarterfinals included the Wildcats’ next opponent, Shady Side Academy, as well as Peters Township, North Allegheny, Mount Lebanon, Pine-Richland, Fox Chapel Area, and Upper St. Clair.
Greater Latrobe will host Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m. Thursday. Shady Side Academy also swept its first-round opponent, Norwin, on Tuesday. The Shady Side Academy program has a storied history, including four WPIAL team championships, most recently in 2010.
Although the teams did not square off during the regular season, there is some familiarity from earlier this month, as Bell and Kemerer battled Shady Side Academy’s Renee Long and Maya Leyzarovich in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A Double Championship, a match the Lady Wildcats’ duo won 10-1.
Greater Latrobe, the Section 1-AAA champion, reached the team playoffs for the sixth straight season. They have qualified for the postseason 13 times in the past 16 seasons.
While the unblemished Lady Wildcats have reason to be confident heading into Thursday’s matchup, which marks their third straight trip to the district quarterfinals, Kissell reminded his team that they cannot overlook their opponent in order to achieve their lofty goals.
“You can’t take any team lightly, because the moment you think you’re better than someone, that’s when someone can come up and upset you,” he said.
“I think Shady Side is going to give us a good match, but I think we’re ready for the challenge.”
The Greater Latrobe-Shady Side Academy winner will face Peters Township or North Allegheny in the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals. The WPIAL Class 3A semifinals are slated for Monday, Oct. 19, while the championship will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
With the PIAA reducing its tournament for the team competition, only the WPIAL champion will advance to the state bracket, as opposed to the top three teams in previous years.
WPIAL Class 3A
Girls Tennis Playoffs
First Round
GREATER LATROBE 5,
WEST ALLEGHENY 0
SINGLES — Jenna Bell (Gr. Latrobe) d. Heather Rice, 6-0, 6-0; Addison Kemerer (Gr. Latrobe) d. Rebecca Miller, 6-1, 6-0; Carolina Walters (Gr. Latrobe) d. Kate Miller, 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES — Reese Petrosky-Maya Jain (Gr. Latrobe) d. Jessica Kiss-Melody Dean, 6-2, 6-0; Avery Massaro-Emily Pierce (Gr. Latrobe) d. Mallory McElhaney-Meghan Grogan, 6-0, 6-4.
