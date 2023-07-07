Dominic Scarton leaps in the air

Dominic Scarton was 3 for 5 with one triple, one double, two runs scored, four RBIs and one stolen base as Nakles defeated Latrobe FOE by a 26-10 score in a game played Wednesday, July 5. Scarton is shown in action earlier this season in a game against St. Anthony’s.

 FILE PHOTO BY JULIE WATKINS

Nakles overpowered Latrobe FOE during a 26-10 rout Wednesday, July 5, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball play.

The Sharks plated three runs in the top of the first inning to post an early lead. After FOE managed to get one run across the plate in the home half of the frame, Nakles followed with another three runs in the second and eight in the third for a 14-1 advantage.

