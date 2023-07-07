Nakles overpowered Latrobe FOE during a 26-10 rout Wednesday, July 5, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball play.
The Sharks plated three runs in the top of the first inning to post an early lead. After FOE managed to get one run across the plate in the home half of the frame, Nakles followed with another three runs in the second and eight in the third for a 14-1 advantage.
FOE plated two in the home half of the third frame before the Sharks scored five runs in the top of the fourth for a 19-3 lead. FOE enjoyed its most successful inning in the bottom of the fourth as the team matched the Sharks with five runs of its own, cutting the deficit to 19-8. They were unable to close that gap any further, however, as Nakles put an exclamation point on its hit barrage with a seven-run fifth inning for a 26-8 lead. The FOE team plated a pair in the home half of the fifth and final frame as the Sharks invoked the 10-run mercy rule for a 26-10 win.
Nakles had seven players record at least two hits in the game; the team tallied eight extra-base hits.
Anthony Scarton had a banner day at the plate as he was 3 for 4 with three doubles, four runs scored, five RBIs and two stolen bases. Vinny Calabrace was a perfect 4 for 4 with one double, one run scored and two RBIs. Tyler Hahn was 3 for 4 with one triple, four runs scored, three RBIs and one stolen base, while teammate Dominic Scarton was 3 for 5 with one triple, one double, two runs scored, four RBIs and one stolen base.
Dom Durigon was 3 for 3 with one double, four runs scored, one RBI and two stolen bases, followed by Caden Marsh, who was 2 for 3 with four runs scored, one RBI and one stolen base. Ramone Williams was 1 for 1 with one RBI and led the team by scoring five runs and stealing three bases. He walked three times in the game and was hit by a pitch. Brady McIlnay was 1 for 2 with one run scored and one RBI, while Sam Rafferty was 2 for 5 with one run scored, one RBI and one stolen base. Aaron Gaskey singled for the Sharks.
Latrobe FOE had five players turn in multi-hit performances.
Ethan Goughneour was 3 for 3 with one double and three RBIs for the team. Dominick Wege was 2 for 3 with one triple, one run scored and two RBIs, while Danilo Macasaet was 3 for 3 with two runs scored, one RBI and one stolen base. Evan Ulewicz finished the game 2 for 3 with two runs scored, two RBIs and two stolen bases, followed by Sam Vassar, who was 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Cayden McCune singled and tallied one RBI, while Damen Camarote singled and scored one run. Justin Urban singled for FOE, while teammates Brandon Pitts and Hunter Urban scored one run apiece. Hunter Urban was hit by a pitch in the game.
Calabrace was the winning pitcher for the Sharks as he allowed eight runs (seven earned) on 12 hits in 3.2 innings of work. He struck out four batters and did not issue a single walk. He was relieved by Gaskey, who gave up two runs (both earned) on three hits in 1.1 innings. He struck out one batter and issued one base on balls.
Latrobe FOE sent five pitchers to the hill throughout the course of the game. Justin Papuga took the loss as he allowed seven runs (six earned) on five hits through two innings of work. He struck out a pair and walked four. Goughneour recorded one out in the game as he gave up five runs (all earned) on four hits. He struck out one batter and walked one. Vassar recorded two outs on the mound as he gave up two runs (both earned) on three hits while walking two batters. Ulewicz gave up 11 runs (all earned) on nine hits in 1.1 innings. He struck out one batter and walked four. Hunter Urban recorded two outs on the hill as he gave up one run (earned) on two hits.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
