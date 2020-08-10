Five teams started the season with 1-0 records during weekend play of the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers league.
Billy’s Silkscreen, Latrobe Center Distributing, Dino’s Sports Lounge, Palombo’s Restaurant and Pit Stop all opened the season with victories. Billy’s defeated Heat Siphon, LCD downed C&M Seal Coating and Dino’s defeated White’s Plumbing. Palombo’s also topped Nut House and Pit Stop bested Palko’s Auto Repair.
Pinnacle Auto Sales defeated Watt’s Mack in Thursday’s season opener.
Billy’s 11,
Heat Siphon 9
Billy’s Silkscreen broke a mid-game tie and then held off a late rally for a two-run win against Heat Siphon.
The game was tied 5-5 through three innings until Billy’s (1-0) scored the next six runs for an 11-5 advantage. Heat Siphon (0-1) scored the final three runs of the game, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.
John Brown guided Billy’s at the plate with four singles and a run. Dave Maier singled twice and scored two runs, while Bill Churma also singled twice and crossed. Rich Messiner had a hit and two runs, while Keith Derk, Chris Sacco, Dave Donaldson, Tim Donaldson and Dave Tetkoski all singled and scored for Billy’s, which produced 11 runs on 15 hits.
Jeff Miele led Heat Siphon with three singles, while Nick Ciocco singled twice. Greg Vucina blasted a home run and scored three times, while Steve Piepock doubled and crossed twice. Gary Takitch, Tim Fedele and Brian Pertini all doubled for Heat Siphon, which scored nine runs on 15 hits.
Tim Donaldson struck out four and walked one in the victory. Jason Bush took the loss with one strikeout and one walk.
LCD 9,
C&M 7
Latrobe Center Distributing enjoyed one big inning and fended off a late comeback attempt for a two-run win against C&M Seal Coating.
LCD (1-0) trailed until a six-run third inning, followed by three more in the fifth for a 9-2 lead. C&M (0-1) scored five times in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.
Dave Capozzi led LCD offensively with a triple, while Mark Proviano doubled and crossed twice. Bob Vaughn had a hit and two runs, while Casey Shoup singled and scored for LCD, which produced nine runs on just four hits.
Kevin Czajkowski paced C&M at the plate with three hits, including a double and a run, while Chad Rafferty added two hits, including a home run. Ray Alakson contributed two hits, including a double, while Bob Strom also singled twice. Bob Walters tripled and scored, while Mike Golkosky and Dave Bolen also singled and scored for C&M, which put up seven runs on 14 hits.
Steve Stanko was the winning pitcher with one strikeout and zero walks. Czajkowski suffered the loss with four walks.
Dino’s 14,
White’s 3
Dino’s Sports Lounge turned a close game into a lopsided 11-run victory against White’s Plumbing.
Dino’s led 3-2 through one inning and 5-3 after four, but finished the game with the final nine runs, including a six-run fifth.
Lance Harry guided Dino’s at the plate with three hits, nearly hitting for the cycle, as he ended with a home run, triple, double and three runs scored. Mike Johnson added three hits with a double and four runs, while Bobby Joe and Rick Watson both singled twice. Geno Shine scored three times and Eric Bell twice for Dino’s, which produced 14 runs on 13 hits.
Wade Martz singled twice to lead White’s offensively. Bob Thompson singled and scored, while Kory Krinock crossed twice for White’s, which put up three runs on six hits.
Harry was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts and two walks. Lou Downey fanned one and walked one in defeat.
Palombo’s 9,
Nut House 5
Palombo’s scored in every inning but one during a four-run victory against Nut House.
Palombo’s (1-0) jumped out to a 9-0 lead before Nut House (0-1) attempted a comeback with five runs in the bottom of the seventh. Palombo’s scored twice in the first, second and fourth innings.
Leo Hoopes guided the Palombo’s attack with three runs, including a double and two runs scored, while Ernie Downs singled twice. Scott Roble and John Cooper both singled and combined for five runs, while Brian Guzik doubled and scored for Palombo’s, which produced nine runs on nine hits.
John Guzik led Nut House with three singles, while Chris Arquillo and Tony Calabrace both doubled and scored. Joe Novak, Rich Ramsey and Mark Gray all singled and scored for Nut House, which put up five runs on 11 hits.
Rick Conrad fanned one and walked one for the mound win. Arquillo struck out one and walked one in defeat.
Pit Stop 26,
Palko’s 15
Pit Stop was buoyed by a 21-run inning, en route to an 11-run victory.
Pit Stop (1-0) and Palko’s Auto Repair (0-1) combined for 39 runs on 31 hits. Palko’s led 5-1 until Pit Stop broke out for its 21-run fourth inning, making it a 22-5 game. Palko’s scored eight of the next 10 runs, but it wasn’t enough.
Todd Laughlin guided Pit Stop at the plate with four hits, including a double, two runs and seven RBI. Rege Sofranko contributed three hits, including a grand slam, three-run homer, a double and seven additional RBI. Doug Smartnick, Jason Majocha and Trimble all singled twice and combined to score five runs, while Mike Urban, Pat Laughlin and Laughlin all singled and combined to score six runs. Andy Werner, John Amatucci and Mike Self all combined to score nine runs for Pit Stop, which pounded out 26 runs on 16 hits.
Eric Hantz led Palko’s with three singles and two runs scored, while Kevin Elliot, Bob and Bill Ankeny all singled twice and combined for four runs. Joe Mauro, Dave McNichol and Dave Dobbs all doubled for Palko’s, which produced 13 runs on 15 hits.
Mike Urban was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts and zero walks. Eric Kirchner took the loss with zero strikeouts and nine walks.
———
Pit Stop 100 (21)11 2 — 26 16 7Palko’s 113 026 0 — 13 15 7 Doubles: To. Laughlin, R Sofranko (PS); Mauro, McNichol, Dobbs (PA) Home Runs: R Sofranko (PS) Strikeouts by: Urban-6, To. Laughlin-1, Trimble-3 (PS); Kirchner-0, Dziewulski-2, Elliot-0, Bo. Ankeny-1 (PA) Base on balls by: Urban-0, To. Laughlin-3, Trimble-0 (PS); Kirchner-9, Dziewulski-1, Elliot-2, Bo. Ankeny-3 (PA) Winning pitcher: Mike Urban Losing pitcher: Eric Kirchner
Palombo’s 221 211 0 — 9 9 1Nut House 000 000 5 — 5 11 5 Doubles: Hoopes, Guzik (P); Arquillo, Calabrace (NH) Strikeouts by: Conrad-1, Tragesser-0, Downs-0 (P); Arquillo-1, Thomas-4, Polo-2, Gray-0 (NH) Base on balls by: Conrad-1, Tragesser-0, Downs-1 (P); Arquillo-1, Thomas-3, Polo-4, Gray-1 (NH) Winning pitcher: Rick Conrad Losing pitcher: Chris Arquillo
Billy’s 041 330 0 — 11 15 2Heat Siphon 113 012 1 — 9 15 2 Doubles: Takitch, Fedele, Peipock, Pertini (HS) Home Runs: Vucina (HS) Strikeouts by: T Donaldson-4 (B); Bush-1, Takitch-2, Peipock-2 (HS) Base on balls by: T Donaldson-1 (B); Bush-1, Takitch-1, Peipock-0 (HS) Winning pitcher: Tim Donaldson Losing pitcher: Jason Bush
C&M 011 000 5 — 7 14 2LCD 006 030 x — 9 4 0 Doubles: Czajkowski, Alokson (C&M); Proviano (LCD) Triples: Walters (C&M); Capozzi (LCD) Home Runs: Rafferty (C&M) Strikeouts by: Stanko-1, Capozzi-2, Amoroso-1, Coletti-0, Vaughn-1 (LCD); Czajkowski-0, Daum-2, Walters-1, Soisson-1, Bolen-1 (C&M) Base on balls by: Stanko-0, Capozzi-0, Amoroso-2, Coletti-2, Vaughn-0 (LCD); Czajkowski-4, Daum-1, Walters-1, Soisson-1, Bolen-0 (C&M) Winning pitcher: Steve Stanko Losing pitcher: Kevin Czajkowski
White’s 200 100 0 — 3 6 2Dino’s 300 263 x — 14 13 2 Doubles: Johnson, Harry (D) Triples: Harry (D) Home Run: Harry (D) Strikeouts by: Harry-4, Pennesi-0, Bell-3 (D); Downey-1, Krinock-3, Thompson-0, Trach-0, Burke-0 (W) Base on balls by: Harry-2, Pennesi-0, Bell-0 (D) Downey-1, Krinock-2, Thompson-0, Trach-0, Burke-3 (W) Winning pitcher: Lance Harry Losing pitcher: Lou Downey
