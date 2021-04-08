A big second inning on Wednesday helped the Ligonier Valley baseball team remain unbeaten to start the season.
The Rams scored five runs in the second and held on for a 9-6 win against host East Allegheny in a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 matchup.
Ligonier Valley improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in section play. With a 5-2 win against East Allegheny on Tuesday, the Rams completed the two-game sweep.
In their WPIAL return game, the Rams defeated Greensburg Salem in a home exhibition, before a three-inning rout of Jeannette two days later. The Rams earned their first WPIAL section victory on Tuesday. Ligonier Valley spent the last 50 years as a member of PIAA District 6 — the previous 20 in the Heritage Conference — before recently returning to the WPIAL.
The Rams, who won the District 6 Heritage Conference title in 2019, have outscored the opposition by a 36-12 margin through four games.
Nick Beitel led the charge at the plate with two singles, a double and two runs scored. Mason Seftas singled twice, while Grant Dowden, Kaden Faas and Lucas Mills each singled and drove in a run.
Haden Sierocky singled twice and drove in three runs, plating two. Sierocky was also the winning pitcher, allowing four runs in three innings, striking out three and walking six.
East Allegheny opened the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the first inning, but the Rams responded with a five-piece in the second. Connor Tunstall walked and Jacob Bleehash reached on an error, which led to Faas hitting a one-run single to put Ligonier Valley on the scoreboard. The Rams leveled the score when Bleehash stole home, before Sierocky hit a two-run single. The Rams plated another run off an error to take a 5-2 lead.
Giving up a run in the bottom of the second, Ligonier Valley answered the bell with two runs in the fourth. Sierocky ripped a one-run single, and he scored when Golden grounded out to put Ligonier Valley ahead, 7-3.
EA cut the deficit to three in the fourth, but the Rams plated two runs in the fifth, taking a 9-4 lead. Faas walked, stole second and reached third on a wild pitch. He scored the Rams’ eighth run when Mills grounded out to the pitcher. Dowden slapped a one-run single to left, scoring Lanigan McCulty.
The Wildcats scored two in the bottom of the frame, but Ligonier Valley held on for a three-run win, its fourth in a row. Berko led EA at the plate with a single and double.
Holmes took the loss on the hill, allowing four runs in one and one-third innings, striking out three and walking three.
The Rams host Somerset Area in an exhibition, 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Lig. Valley E. Allegheny ab r h ab r h
Beitel 5 2 3 Cahill 2 2 1 Sierocky 3 2 2 Larotnda 1 1 0 Dowden 3 0 1 Connors 1 0 0 Seftas 3 0 2 Junisic 2 0 0 Golden 4 0 0 Simonetta 0 0 0 Tunstall 3 1 0 C Holmes 3 1 1 Bleehash 2 1 0 Rayman 1 0 0 Lawson 2 0 0 Tvordvsky 2 0 0 Faas 3 2 1 Bercko 2 0 2 Mills 4 0 1 N Holmes 2 0 0 McCulty 0 1 0 Janosko 3 1 0 Smonetta 2 0 0 Kinchler 1 1 0 Walcko 0 0 0 Kuerig 1 0 0
Totals 32 9 10 Totals 23 6 4Lig. Valley 050 220 0 — 9 10 1E. Allegheny 210 120 0 — 6 4 5 Doubles: Beitel (LV); Bercko (EA) Strikeouts by: Sierocky-3, Seftas-0, Beitel-4 (LV); C Holmes-3, Cahill-7, Connors-3 (EA) Base on balls by: Sierocky-6, Seftas-2, Beitel-2 (LV); C Holmes-3, Cahill-1, Connors-0 (EA) Winning pitcher: Haden Sierocky Losing pitcher: C Holmes
