Five local runners will close their respective seasons at the biggest race in the state.
Emerson Skatell, Jane Huss, Tucker Klotz, Clara Wallace and Maddie Smith will compete in the PIAA State Cross-Country Championships on Saturday at the Parkview Course in Hershey.
Skatell, of Greater Latrobe, will compete in the Class 3A Girls’ Championships, while Klotz, of Ligonier Valley, takes part in the Class 1A Boys’ Championship. Huss, of Derry Area, is in the Class 2A Girls’ race and Ligonier Valley teammates, Wallace and Smith, will all take part in the Class 1A Girls’ State Championship meet.
All five qualified during last week’s WPIAL Cross-Country Championships, which took place at California University of Pennsylvania.
Skatell paced the Lady Wildcats in Class 3A and earned a medal for her 12th-place effort, as she completed the course in 20:02. Skatell also finished fourth at the annual Westmoreland County Coaches Association (WCCA) meet and helped the Lady Wildcats to their first section championship since the 2015 season.
Huss qualified for the state championship meet on the Class 2A side by taking 15th-place in 21:31. She’s the first freshman from Derry Area to ever qualify for the state meet in cross-country. In the 1990s, Tim Lentz qualified three straight years, in 10th, 11th, and 12th grade, as ninth-graders were still considered junior high students at Derry Area at the time.
Huss, who ran a personal best of 20:07 at the WCCA meet earlier this season, also holds the home course record at Derry Area.
Klotz finished seventh overall for Ligonier Valley in 18:12 at the WPIAL Class 1A championships, while Wallace placed 20th overall in 22:33 on the girls’ side in the Class 2A race for the Lady Rams.
Smith came in 23rd place, in 22:39 for the Ligonier Valley girls. Typically, the top-20 athletes only qualify for the PIAA Class 1A State Cross-Country Championships, but athletes from Our Lady of Sacred Heart, Mohawk and Winchester Thurston already qualified with their respective teams, opening the door for six additional qualifiers, including Smith.
