Five players will represent the Greater Latrobe hockey team in the annual 2020 PIHL Class AA All-Star game.
Alex Walker, Cole Ferri, Darick Hrtyanski, Lane Ruffner and Greg Irons were all selected to play in the All-Star game, scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 26 at Robert Morris University’s Island Sports Center. The Class AA game is scheduled for a 4 p.m. faceoff.
Walker and Ruffner, a respective forward and defenseman, played in the All-Star game last year. Ferri, Hrtyanski and Irons are all first-time selections. Ferri is a forward while Hrtyanski is a defenseman and Irons a standout goaltender at Greater Latrobe.
Walker has nine goals and 30 points this season, good for third place in Class AA scoring. Dating back to last season, Walker has 20 goals and 66 points during a 25-game scoring streak. He has 13 goals and 47 points in his last 16 games played.
Ferri has 18 goals and 32 points, one spot ahead of his teammate and second place in Class AA scoring. His 18 goals is tied for the top spot in Class AA. Ferri has 26 goals and 49 points in his last 22 games played and he’s scored points in 14 of the last 15.
Ruffner recently signed a tender agreement to play for Texas-based Wichita Falls in the North American Hockey League, one of the top junior hockey leagues in the United States. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Ruffner, a senior right-handed defenseman, signed his tender for the 2020-21 season.
With the IceCats, Ruffner has 10 assists in nine games played. He’s currently riding a five-game scoring streak. Hrtyanski has one goal and seven points in 11 games for the IceCats.
Irons is 6-0 in goal this season. He’s allowed just eight goals, stopping 110 of 118 shots for a 1.33 goals-against average in 306 minutes. That’s No. 2 in the classification behind teammate Vinny Amatucci, who has given up two goals on 98 shots in 255 minutes.
Irons is No. 3 in Class AA with a .932 save percentage and tied for second with two shutouts. Amatucci is also tops in the classification with a .980 save percentage and four shutouts, while Baldwin’s Tanner Cindrich is second at .933.
Greater Latrobe, at a perfect 11-0, is the No. 1 team in Class AA at the midway point of the PIHL season. The IceCats have scored 70 goals and allowed just 10 in 11 games, both top marks in Class AA. They have six shutouts and allowed one goal two other times.
The IceCats have given up two goals or fewer in 10 of 11 games this season, the lone exception a 6-4 win against Montour at the beginning of December. Greater Latrobe is coming off a season in which it advanced to the semifinal round of the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup playoffs.
The IceCats are back in action next Thursday (9:15 p.m.) against Penn-Trafford at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
The IceCats routed Penn-Trafford, 7-2, earlier this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.