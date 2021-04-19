Football and spring don’t often go in the same sentence, but — because the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) to shut down fall sports — they do this year.
Five former high school standouts made their return to the area on Saturday...and all with the same team as Waynesburg played a spring season game at St. Vincent College.
FOOTBALL
Justin Flack (Derry Area High School), a 5-foot-7, 175-pound sophomore running back, rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown for Waynesburg, but it was homestanding St. Vincent coming away with a 56-26 win on Saturday. He averaged 6.3 yards a carry with a long of 30, and also caught two passes for 26 yards.
Four others from the area are also members of the Yellow Jackets’ roster. They are sophomore defensive back Bo Ruffner (Greater Latrobe) and three from Ligonier Valley — junior hybrid Michael McVicker, junior defensive end Cole Peters and freshman defensive lineman Alex Torrance.
BASEBALL
Zach Kokoska (Greater Latrobe), a junior outfielder with the Kansas State University baseball team, went 1-for-4 in each game as the Wildcats split a Big 12 Conference doubleheader against Oklahoma on Saturday.
Kokoska has now hit safely in 13 straight games and stretched his career-long on-base streak to 31. He recorded a stolen base and an outfield assist in the opening game.
This season, Kokoska is batting .338 with 44 hits and 33 runs batted in — including 12 homers and 10 doubles — in 130 at-bats, has scored 34 runs and walked 18 times (29 strikeouts) with only one error, having started all of the team’s 35 games. He’s also slugging .692 and has a .428 on-base percentage.
The teams split the doubleheader, Kansas State coming back to win the second game, 3-2.
Matt Henderson (Greater Latrobe) went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a pair of walks, but Westmoreland County Community College dropped both games of a home doubleheader to Potomac State (W.Va.), 10-0 (six innings) and 9-4, on Saturday.
So far this season, Henderson has played in 21 games with a .265 batting average, 12 RBI, five runs scored and two stolen bases.
Pitcher Logan Gustafson (Greater Latrobe) suffered the pitching setback in the opener to fall to 1-3 this season. He went five and one-third innings, allowing eight runs (seven earned) with one strikeout and six walks.
In total, Gustafson has 16 strikeouts (21 walks) and has given up 46 hits in just under 25 innings.
Jake Bradish (Greater Latrobe), a freshman pitcher for Penn State-Altoona, has appeared in three games with one start. He’s tossed eight innings with six strikeouts (three walks) and a 5.63 earned run average. Bradish earned a start this weekend against Pitt-Bradford and went three-and-a-third innings, taking a no decision.
WOMEN’S SOFTBALL
Junior left-hander Rebecca Tatone (Greater Latrobe) pitched Gannon to a 5-2 victory over Edinboro in the second game of Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference play Wednesday.
Tatone upped her record to 7-1 and struck out seven batters in the complete-game win. It’s her sixth complete game of the season.
In a little more than 81 innings, Tatone posted a 2.32 ERA with 50 strikeouts to only 17 walks and has given up 61 hits. She also has one shutout.
Sophomore Ashley Noel (Greater Latrobe) and freshman Taylor Bojtos (Ligonier Valley) put a double-team on LaRoche as Pitt-Greensburg swept a doubleheader on Thursday. Each had three hits.
In six games with five starts as either a first-baseman or designated hitter, Noel is batting .267 with one double and has a .966 fielding percentage.
Redshirt sophomore Lexie Petrof (Ligonier Valley) came on in relief for Akron and pitched four and two-thirds innings against Ball State. She gave up only one run in a 6-5 setback.
Despite a 2.20 ERA in nearly 29 innings, Petrof is 0-4 with 26 strikeouts (13 walks) and does have one save. She has allowed 26 hits.
As a freshman at Robert Morris, pitcher Jane Garver (Ligonier Valley) is 1-1 with a 4.36 ERA and 36 strikeouts (18 walks) in more than 42 innings.
Garver started the first game of Robert Morris’ doubleheader against IUPUI on Saturday, but did not get the win (4-3) in pitching four innings with four strikeouts (two walks) and a pair of earned runs. Robert Morris dropped the nightcap.
TRACK AND FIELD
Seton Hill made the trip to Slippery Rock for last Friday’s PSAC meet with sophomore Joe Piper (Greater Latrobe) taking second in the 200 with a time of :22.51. He also finished third in the 100 (:10.98).
Another Greater Latrobe graduate, Zack Carl, is a senior sprinter for Seton Hill, while Jacob Burkey (Greater Latrobe, throws), and Zakh Williams (Greater Latrobe, sprints) are also on the roster.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Keith Torrillo (Greater Latrobe), a junior midfielder at Grove City, won seven of nine faceoffs in a 29-3 rout of visiting Thiel in Presidents’ Athletic Conference action last Tuesday.
Torrillo has played in all of Gannon’s seven games (6-1) and is 11 of 25 on faceoffs with 13 ground-balls. He also had two points on a goal and assist.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Sophomore attack Eve O’Sullivan (Greater Latrobe) scored a goal, but Waynesburg lost, 18-4, to visiting Thiel on Wednesday.
In 10 games, O’Sullivan has 18 goals and two assists for 20 points with 45 shots, including 42 on goal, and 20 ground-balls.
Rachel Caldwell (Ligonier Valley) is a sophomore midfielder for Waynesburg. She has six points (three goals, three assists), nine shots (seven on goal), and 18 ground-balls.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Kyleigh Jester (Ligonier Valley) is a sophomore middle- and right-side hitter for Washington & Jefferson. In five matches (2-3), she has 15 kills (14 errors) and one set assist.
